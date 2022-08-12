New commander of Tennessee State Guard taking post Oct. 1

VOL. 46 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 12, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — A new commander of the Tennessee State Guard has been appointed.

Retired U.S. Army Col. Kevin Stewart will assume command during a ceremony on Oct. 1 at Nashville's Joint Force Headquarters.

Stewart was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee, said Tennessee's adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes.

"He is a talented leader with more than 33 years of experience in the Tennessee National Guard and multiple combat deployments," Holmes said.

Tennessee Brig. Gen. Juan R. Santiago has been the commander of the State Guard since December 2020.