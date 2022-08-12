Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 12, 2022

New commander of Tennessee State Guard taking post Oct. 1

Updated 7:21AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A new commander of the Tennessee State Guard has been appointed.

Retired U.S. Army Col. Kevin Stewart will assume command during a ceremony on Oct. 1 at Nashville's Joint Force Headquarters.

Stewart was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee, said Tennessee's adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes.

"He is a talented leader with more than 33 years of experience in the Tennessee National Guard and multiple combat deployments," Holmes said.

Tennessee Brig. Gen. Juan R. Santiago has been the commander of the State Guard since December 2020.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0