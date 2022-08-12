Bradley adds Sveadas to health care team

VOL. 46 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 12, 2022

Heather H. Sveadas has joined Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP as counsel in the health care practice group.

Sveadas has extensive experience advising health care providers, including hospitals, home health providers, federally qualified health centers, rural health clinics and physicians in regulatory matters and in litigation.

She previously served as counsel for BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, where she focused on managed care contracting for commercial, Medicaid and Medicare Advantage lines of business. She also served as director of risk management and associate general counsel for a multi-hospital health system that includes a Level 1 Trauma Center, academic medical center and children’s hospital.

Sveadas is a graduate of Emory University and the Emory University School of Law. She is a member of the American Health Law Association and the Health Law Section of the Tennessee Bar Association.

Raque joins Patterson Intellectual Property Law

Samuel Raque has joined Patterson Intellectual Property Law as an associate of the firm. Raque, a registered patent attorney, will practice in the areas of intellectual property protection, including patent prosecution, counseling clients on their intellectual property portfolios, patent infringement, and the litigation of intellectual property law matters.

Raque previously served as an associate of Stites & Harbison in its intellectual property and technology group and as a judicial law clerk with the United States Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board in Alexandria, Virginia, after serving as a mechanical patent examiner for the USPTO’s Patent Examining Corps.

Raque earned his J.D. from the University of Louisville, Louis D. Brandeis School of Law. He also earned a degree in bioengineering from the University of Louisville’s J.B. Speed School of Engineering. Raque is admitted to practice in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Dellinger, Ferdowsi launch Sonata Bank

Dan Dellinger, a 30-year Nashville banking industry executive, and Farzin Ferdowsi, CEO of Brentwood-based Management Resources Company, are teaming to lead Sonata Bank.

Sonata marks the third bank collaboration for the duo. Dellinger, who serves as Sonata’s president and chief executive officer, was instrumental in the 2005 formation of Reliant Bank (now United Community Bank), where he spent 15-years as chief financial officer and served on the board of directors before Reliant going public in 2015. He also played a pivotal role in the 1997 formation of Premier Bank of Brentwood (now BancorpSouth).

Ferdowsi’s first worked with Dellinger while serving on the board at Premier Bank of Brentwood and later as an organizer of Reliant, where he served as chair of the board of directors for 13 years. Before that, Ferdowsi held similar roles at Brentwood National Bank (now Wells Fargo). Ferdowsi will serve as the chair of Sonata’s board of directors.

Having exceeded its initial capital raise goal, Sonata has opened a deposit and loan production office at 761 Old Hickory Boulevard in Brentwood and is focused primarily on commercial banking for small to medium-sized businesses. Sonata plans to open a full-service banking center in Brentwood in the fall. Sonata also operates a banking center in Sebree, Kentucky.

Nashville State names Foundation director

Nashville State Community College has selected Cecily Stone as executive director of the Nashville State Community College Foundation.

Stone’s responsibilities include donor development, retention and recognition; cultivating relationships with internal and external constituents to build, sustaining and supporting the college’s mission; sustaining college/alumni relations; and coordinating special fundraising events.

Stone comes to Nashville State with more than 20 years of experience in the nonprofit sector, including 15 years as director of corporate and donor relations at the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis. She previously served as the membership and development manager for The Children’s Museum of Memphis.

Stone holds a degree in business administration in accounting from the University of Memphis.

Leadership Middle Tennessee announces 2023 Class

Leadership Middle Tennessee has announced the names of its 2023 Leadership Class. Each year, the class is composed of outstanding business and community leaders from the 10-county Middle Tennessee region. Participants by county:

Cheatham

Gina Anzaldua, Allen Nicholson

Davidson

Sydney Ball, Ben Gramling, Monchiere’ Holmes-Jones, Karen Johnson, Abe Mbow, Jorge Moscoso, Jr, Karen Simo, Lisa Spencer, Bridget Winstead

Dickson

Michelle Balsley, Ted Williams

Maury

Deysi Cook, Thad Jablonski, Missy Stahl

Montgomery

Jay Albertia, Ken Goble, Mickey Hepner, Angela Huff, Danielle Stack

Robertson

Emily Hollingsworth, Katy Olita, Candice Tillman

Rutherford

Buffy Bundshuh, Dale McCreedy, David Edwards, Fred Halfpap, Edie Langston

Sumner

Doug Gold, Lindsay Hall, Michael Lajoie, Katherine Stark

Williamson

Patti Carroll, Bryan Doleshel, Chris Henson, Kim Randell

Wilson

Ja’Rob Coggins, Russell Fast, Brody Kane, Susan Shaw

At large

Virginia Gray.

Southeast Venture adds to property mgmt. team

Commercial real estate firm Southeast Venture has added two new assistant property managers, Josh Simpson and Zach Hogan, and a maintenance technician, Marc Stevens.

Simpson has more than 10 years of sales and customer service experience, most recently as an estimator at C&R Services, Inc. in Nashville. Previously, he was a sales coordinator at Knight Home Center in Nashville.

He holds a degree in finance from the University of Alabama and has earned certifications in customer service, hospitality and project management and human resources from Alison Online Learning.

Hogan has also worked in customer service for 10 years, most recently as an independent loan signing agent in Nashville. Before this, he was a claims adjuster with State Farm in Johns Creek, Georgia. He holds a degree in business administration from Mississippi State University.

Four Seasons Hotel names leadership staff

The new Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville, scheduled to open in September, has announced key leadership appointments, including

• Bradley Russell, hotel manager

• Chauntel K. Brown, assistant director of rooms

• Coleman Phillips, as spa manager

• Jolinda Cohavi, as senior director of marketing

• Chanel Lewis, as event sales manager

Russell’s tenure with the Four Seasons brand spans 16 years and five properties, including Westlake Village, California, and Sante Fe, New Mexico. A Memphis native, Russell graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in hotel and restaurant management.

Brown joined the pre-opening team after a career with the Hyatt brand, including recent stints with Hyatt House Nashville Downtown SoBro and Grand Hyatt Nashville. She holds a degree in resort and hospitality management and a master’s degree in educational leadership and development from Florida Gulf Coast University.

Phillips is a licensed massage therapist and spa manager with 15 years of experience in five-star resorts. A graduate of Utah College of Massage Therapy, Phillips began his career at the award-winning Spa Ojai at the five-star Ojai Valley Inn and Spa in Ojai, California. She also has served as spa manager and interim spa director at Blackberry Farm in Walland.

Cohavi, whose career has spanned more than three decades, has been with the Four Seasons brand since 2004.

Lewis earned degrees in hospitality and tourism management and business administration from the College of Charleston. Upon graduation, she attended an accelerated culinary arts program at The Culinary Institute of America at Greystone in Napa Valley and earned a certificate in plant-based nutrition from the T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies and eCornell.

Tennessee Pharmacists Assoc. picks president

The Tennessee Pharmacists Association has selected Dr. Jay Phipps, owner of four community pharmacy locations in McKenzie, Jackson, Huntingdon and Waverly, as the organization’s 2022-23 president.

Phipps has more than 20 years of experience in the profession. He earned his doctorate of pharmacy and completed a residency in drug information and pharmacotherapy at the University of Tennessee. Immediately after, Phipps opened City Drug Company in McKenzie as the managing partner and became its sole owner two years later.

In 2004, he rebranded his independent pharmacy as Phipps Pharmacy, Inc., based in McKenzie, where he has served as president and CEO for more than 17 years. He formerly served as a member of the American Pharmacists Association board of trustees and chair-elect of the TPA’s Society of Student Pharmacists and National President of the American Pharmacists Association Academy of Student Pharmacists.

Shappard joins TLC as fiscal director

Amanda Shappard has joined the staff at the Tennessee Language Center, an agency of the Institute for Public Service of the University of Tennessee, as the fiscal director.

Shappard comes to TLC after serving as an accountant for Williamson County government, a position she’s held since 2013. She holds a degree in business administration from Tennessee Tech University and is pursuing her master’s degree in public administration from Murray State University.

Shappard has also earned the Certified County Finance Officer from the State of Tennessee and the Certified Public Administrator designation from the County Technical Assistance Service agency, which is also part of the University of Tennessee’s Institute for Public Service.