Top of 2022 draft class ready to contribute

VOL. 46 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 12, 2022

Treylon Burks reaches for a pass during training camp at the team’s facility on Monday. -- Photo By Mark Humphrey | Ap

After draft classes that have not shown success collectively the past couple of seasons, the Titans came into 2022 needing their selections to make some immediate contributions if they are to fill holes and remain an AFC contender.

Time will tell, but so far the Class of ’22 has been good in training camp:

• First round, Treylon Burks, wide receiver: After being dogged by conditioning issues and asthma problems during OTAs and minicamps, Burks has been working hard to catch up and develop a good relationship with Ryan Tannehill. He could be on track to start in the opener or soon thereafter.

• Second round, Roger McCreary, cornerback: Looks like a solid pick. McCreary is contending for a starting corner or nickelback spot already and has made a number of good plays throughout the first few days of training camp.

• Third round, first selection, Nicholas Petit-Frere, offensive tackle: The Ohio State rookie spent the early part of camp backing up Taylor Lewan on the left side but now is getting a look with the first group on the right side. He is in a battle with second-year man Dillon Radunz for that position.

• Third round, second selection, Malik Willis, quarterback: The developmental project has the arm and is a dual threat but needs to watch and learn. Will be fun to watch in preseason.

• Fourth round, first selection, Hassan Haskins, running back: With the Titans not using Derrick Henry very much in drills and holding him out of preseason games, Haskins will get plenty of touches in practice and preseason games as Henry’s top backup.

• Fourth round, second selection, Chig Okonkwo, tight end: It’s pretty good to be able to land a plug-and-play second tight end in the middle rounds. Okonkwo is a solid pass catcher and is working to get up to speed as a blocker.

• Fifth round, Kyle Philips, wide receiver: Another potential early contributor, his cuts and breaks on routes are already NFL-caliber. Should find plenty of snaps as a slot receiver right away.

• Sixth round, first selection, Theo Jackson, safety: Most likely a special-teams player this year as he works to land a backup role behind Kevin Byard and Amani Hooker.

• Sixth round, second selection, Chance Campbell, inside linebacker: Another special teams candidate, he is running second team at inside linebacker due to the injury to Monty Rice.