VOL. 46 | NO. 32 | Friday, August 12, 2022

Tomato Art Fest. The annual festival features fun-themed art, local music, delicious food, costumes, wacky contests, shopping, children’s activities and more. The festival and concert are free to attend, welcoming to all and costumes are encouraged. Additionally, there are a few official ticketed festival events that are optional. Friday 5-10 p.m., Saturday 9-7 p.m. Five Points in East Nashville. Information

FRIDAY, AUG. 12

Rutherford Chamber 101 Orientation

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

Gallatin Young Professionals - Inspiration Hour

This new program is a time for GYP to come together to have an open dialogue about topics and resources that are bringing inspiration, motivation and joy to their day-to-day life. This will be a very casual and open format, with attendees sharing tidbits and takeaways from things that have moved them, whether it be a book, podcast, ??video, moment, or message they’ve picked up. The Klatch, 562 South Water Ave., Gallatin. 8-9 a.m. Information

Full Moon Pickin’ Party

Enjoy traditional bluegrass music, local food trucks, craft beer and more under a full moon at one of Nashville’s more picturesque settings: Percy Warner Park. $25. 6-10 p.m. Percy Warner Equestrian Barn, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Information

THROUGH AUG. 13

Williamson County Fair

The Fair will be held at the Williamson County Agricultural EXPO Park, 4215 Long Lane. Friday: 6-10 p.m. Midway closes at midnight. Saturday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m., midway closes at midnight. Sunday: Noon-10 p.m., midway closes at 11 p.m. Information

THROUGH AUG. 30

Intro Nashville: August Session

Intro Nashville, an initiative of the Nashville Chamber, provides participants with the tools that help unlock connections to the city. This session will discuss the benefits and value of the program. Details and information

TUESDAY, AUG. 16

Meta Boost Sumner County

The Meta Boost program was launched to help small businesses across the country grow by providing the digital skills they need to be discovered and compete. During this event, you’ll learn how to jump-start your business with free tools from Meta. We’ll also discuss everything you need to know, from setting up a business page to communicating with your customers to managing and measuring your marketing. Volunteer State Community College, MCN Dining Room B, 1480 Nashville Pike, Gallatin. 10-11:30 a.m. Free event, but registration is required. Information

Women’s Leadership Conference

This year is all about uniting women across the workplace with a focus on generational challenges. Challenges can include differences in communication styles, general work practices, collaboration, mentorship and expectations from employers. These differences highlight how creating an environment in which all generations can work together harmoniously can be difficult. Women’s Leadership Conference hopes to provide a space to not only hear how others have combated these issues but also a safe place to talk with others experiencing similar challenges. Franklin Marriott Cool Springs, 700 Cool Springs Blvd., Franklin. 8:30-11 a.m. Fee: $75, members; $100, guest; $1,500 Table Sponsor (table of 10). Registration required. Complimentary breakfast. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. Information

Maury Alliance Young Professionals Lunch

Leveling Up. This event features a panel discussion with top-level professionals from different industries and backgrounds. They will offer advice and share insights on standing out, getting ahead, and moving up in your career. Farm Bureau, 147 Bear Creek Pike, Columbia. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee, including lunch: $20, members; $25, non-members. Information

QRP Training

Just like CPR, QPR is an emergency response to someone in crisis and can save lives, by helping people better identify individuals who are at risk for suicide. QPR is the most widely taught Gatekeeper training in the world. Join us for a free certificate training session on QPR for you to use in both your personal and professional life. Williamson, Inc., The Power Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 630, Franklin. Parking: 4000 Rush Street. 1:30-3 p.m. Free. Information

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17

Coffee, Content & Conversation

Talent Acquisition in the Greater Nashville Area- A Guide to Recruitment, Hiring and Retention. A virtual meeting in which participants will learn how to change/adapt talent strategy, how to improve inefficiencies in a candidate hiring experience and strategies to attract and retain top talent. Free virtual event. Registration required. Noon-1 p.m. Information

Gallatin Young Professionals- Let’s Get Lunch

Join GYP and venture out to local eateries to grow and network. This is a Dutch-style event and a different venue is selected each month on the third Wednesday. O’Charley’s Restaurant & Bar, 1009 Village Green Crossing, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information

Maury Alliance Young Professionals Mixer

This casual event offer an opportunity to enjoy a drink, meet other Young Professionals and win door prizes. Bad Idea Brewing, Columbia Arts Building, 307 West 11th Street, Columbia. Free, but RSVP’s are appreciated. 5-6 p.m. Information

AUG. 18-27

Tennessee State Fair

Gates open Monday-Friday 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. and Sundays at noon. Buildings and exhibits close at 10 p.m., and rides close at midnight or 1 a.m. weekends. 845 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon. Admission: Adults: $12, Children: 6-12, $6, 5 and younger free. Information

Intro Nashville: Program Info Session

A virtual information session to hear more about the benefits and value of the Chamber’s Intro Nashville program. The multiday, immersive program will help participants establish new friendships, new ideas, new networks and new perspectives from a diverse group of people within our growing community. Zoom login information included in your registration confirmation email. 10-10:30 a.m. Free. Additional option: Thursday, Aug. 25, 10 a.m. Information

AUG. 18-Sept. 18

Summer Shakespeare Festival 2022

The 34-year tradition of “Shakespeare in the Park” will return to the Yard at oneC1TY this summer. The festival runs four weeks in Nashville and one week in Franklin. Working with Kennie Playhouse Theatre, two productions by two great playwrights will be presented: August Wilson’s “Gem Of The Ocean,” directed by Chuck Smith, and “Cymbeline” by William Shakespeare, directed by Leah Lowe. This family- and dog-friendly Nashville tradition includes a nightly pre-show concert series, “Insight” scholar-led discussions, NSF apprentice company performances, food trucks and more. Information