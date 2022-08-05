Home > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 5, 2022
Wall Street ending flat as investors await inflation updates
The Associated Press
Updated 3:27PM
Stocks are closing flat on Wall Street as investors prepare for a busy week of updates on inflation.
The S&P 500 gave up early gains and closed down 0.1% Monday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher and the Nasdaq fell slightly.
Small-company stocks outpaced the broader market in a sign of investors' confidence in the economy.
Retailers and communications stocks were among the biggest winners. Clean energy companies, including First Solar, rose following Senate approval of Democrats' big election-year economic package.
The government will release its July reports for consumer prices and wholesale prices later this week.