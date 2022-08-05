AP News Guide: A look at Tennessee's primary elections

VOL. 46 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 5, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's primary elections Thursday were determining party nominees for governor, Congress and state legislative seats.

A handful of ballot initiatives and district attorney races were also on the ballot in some counties, as well as Supreme Court retention for all of the justices.

Through 14 days of early voting, turnout was down 23.8% compared with that point in the August 2018 election, when there was an open governor's race with contested Republican and Democratic primaries. Compared with the same point in 2014, turnout was down 15.4%.

Here's a look at some of the top contests:

GOVERNOR

Republican Gov. Bill Lee ran unopposed in the GOP primary as he sought a second term, marking the first time in about three decades an incumbent governor has had no primary opponent. Meanwhile, in the Democratic race, Nashville physician Jason Martin and Memphis councilmember JB Smiley Jr. were locked in a tight race. Memphis community advocate Carnita Atwater is also in the Democratic field.

Tennessee has not elected a Democrat to statewide office since 2006.

CONGRESS

Earlier this year, Tennessee's GOP-dominated General Assembly split left-leaning Nashville into three congressional districts with the goal of flipping a seat from Democrat to Republican. Longtime incumbent Democratic U.S. House Rep. Jim Cooper announced he wouldn't seek reelection because he felt there was no path for him to win.

On Thursday, Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles, from Columbia, emerged as the GOP nominee from among nine candidates in the 5th District. Among those he defeated were former state House Speaker Beth Harwell, from Nashville, and retired Tennessee National Guard Brig. Gen. Kurt Winstead, of Franklin.

State Sen. Heidi Campbell from Nashville was the only candidate running in the Democratic primary.

Meanwhile, five out of Tennessee's nine congressional members ran unopposed in the primary: U.S. House Reps. Diana Harshbarger, Tim Burchett, Scott DesJarlais, John Rose and Mark Green.

Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen of Memphis, and Republican Reps. David Kustoff and Chuck Fleischmann faced underfunded challengers in their primaries. In the 9th District, Cohen defeated M. Latroy Alexandria-Williams, with Charlotte Bergmann winning the Republican nod against Leo AwGoWhat and Brown Dudley. Kustoff defeated three primary opponents in the 8th District, Danny Ray Bridger Jr., Gary Dean Clouse and Bob Hendry, with Democrat Lynnette Williams defeating Tim McDonald for their party's nomination. In the 3rd District, Fleischmann won his race over Sandy Casey and will face Democrat Meg Gorman in the fall.

In the 6th District Democratic primary, Randal Cooper defeated Clay Faircloth to advance to take on Rose. And in the 4th District, Wayne Steele beat Arnold White in the Democratic primary to challenge DesJarlais.

Republicans currently hold seven of Tennessee's congressional seats, while Democrats fill two.

STATEHOUSE

In the Republican-supermajority Legislature, all of Tennessee's 99 state House seats are up for election this year. There are currently 15 open seats, the majority of them held by Republicans. Twenty-one seats featured contested Republican primaries and nine included contested Democratic primaries.

Some sitting lawmakers lost their primary races.

Republican Rep. Bob Ramsey of Maryville didn't survive a challenge from the right against Bryan Richey, an insurance agent from Maryville.

Republican Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver, a Lancaster gospel singer and songwriter known for her serenades at the statehouse, lost to Michael Hale, a Smithville funeral home owner and farmer.

The openings include the seat of disgraced former House Speaker Glen Casada, who was ousted from the top position in 2019 after a series of scandals. Former GOP Rep. Robin Smith resigned earlier this year after facing federal charges that allege she ran a political consulting kickback scheme with Casada and his former chief of staff, neither of whom have been charged to date.

Justin Jones, a Black activist known for holding demonstrations at the Capitol, was elected Thursday to a House seat for a Nashville district. Jones, 26, was once temporarily banned from the Capitol after he was arrested for throwing a cup of liquid at Casada. That ban has since been lifted.

In the Senate, 17 of 33 seats are on the ballot, four with contested GOP primaries and two with contested Democratic races.

SUPREME COURT

All five Tennessee Supreme Court justices were retained. Jeff Bivins, Sarah Campbell, Holly Kirby, Sharon Lee and Roger Page were up for an eight-year retention election, meaning voters simply decided whether to let them keep their seats. Rejections are extremely rare.

OTHER KEY RACES

Tennessee's most populous county, Shelby, featured a couple of key races and a notable referendum.

County Mayor Lee Harris was challenged by Memphis City Council member Worth Morgan. Harris, a Black Democrat, was seeking his second four-year term. Morgan, a white Republican, has served on the council since 2016.

Republican incumbent and longtime Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich, who has held the position since 2011, faced Democratic civil rights attorney and former county commissioner Steve Mulroy.

With 122 of 142 county precincts reporting results early Friday, Mulroy was leading Weirich in the district attorney's race, and Harris was ahead of Morgan in the contest for mayor.

Mulroy and Weirich have clashed in debates, and the issue of abortion prosecutions under the state's pending "trigger law" has become an issue. The law essentially would ban all abortions statewide and make it a felony to perform the procedure.

Mulroy said he would make prosecution of those who perform abortions an "extremely low" priority. Weirich has not said outright whether she will or won't prosecute doctors who perform abortions, instead saying that doing so would violate Tennessee code forbidding prosecutors from issuing "a broad and hypothetical statement without an actual charge or case."