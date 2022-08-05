US stocks end mixed amid earnings, economic updates

VOL. 46 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 5, 2022

Stocks are closing mixed on Wall Street Thursday as investors continued to review the latest updates on the economy and corporate earnings.

The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1%. The Dow Jones industrials fell and the Nasdaq rose.

Energy companies fell, while retailers and technology companies gained ground. Bond yields slipped.

Earnings remain in focus for Wall Street. Twinkie maker Hostess and bleach maker Clorox fell after giving investors disappointing profit forecasts.

New data from the Labor Department showed more Americans applied for jobless benefits last week as the number of unemployed continues to rise modestly.