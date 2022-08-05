Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 5, 2022

Titans place reserve center Munyer on IR, sign 2 players

Updated 7:21AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Titans placed center Daniel Munyer on injured reserve and signed offensive lineman Willie Wright and defensive back Terrell Bonds on Wednesday.

The Titans also waived injured defensive back Chris Williamson. Munyer, playing center behind starter Ben Jones and Corey Levin, left Tuesday's practice early and went indoors with a trainer.

The 6-foot-3 Wright was a three-year starter at Tulsa. He spent the 2019 season on Cleveland's practice squad and 2020 on Atlanta's practice squad. Wright was released by Chicago last week.

Bonds played 10 games in the USFL this spring with one interception. Undrafted out of Tennessee State in 2019, he spent much of his first two seasons on Baltimore's practice squad. He played four games for the Ravens in 2020. He also played for Memphis of the AAF in 2018.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0