VOL. 46 | NO. 31 | Friday, August 5, 2022

Williamson County Fair. The Fair will be held Aug. 5-13 at the Williamson County Agricultural EXPO Park, 4215 Long Lane. Monday-Thursday 6-10 p.m., midway closes at 11 p.m.; Friday: 6-10 p.m., midway closes at midnight. Saturday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m., midway closes at midnight. Sunday: Noon-10 p.m., midway closes at 11 p.m. Ribbon-cutting 5 p.m. Friday. Information

FRIDAY, AUG. 5

Rutherford Chamber 101 Orientation

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

Chamber Connect

Network with other chamber members and build business relationships in Maury County at our Chamber Connect event. Each participant should be prepared talk about their business and introduce themselves. Free, but register in advance. Maury Alliance, Downtown Conference Room, 106 West Sixth Street, 9-10 a.m. Information

Springfield Friday Night Market

Enjoy food trucks, car show, live music, local produce and many vendor booths. Downtown Square. 6-9 p.m. Information

Best of Tennessee Craft Artists

Celebrate award-winning craft artists at a reception honoring the 2021-22 Best of Tennessee Craft award winners. Gruhn Guitars will host the event and provide a behind-the-scenes tour of their guitar repair workshops. 2120 8th Ave. South. Fee: $40. 6:30 p.m. Information

Robertson County Republican Party Patriot Potluck Breakfast Gathering

Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Blvd., Springfield. 8:30 a.m. Information

Back to School Block Party

Guests can expect food, music, games, face painting and more. The Nations (61st Avenue between New York Avenue and Centennial Avenue). 4-8 p.m. Parks Church PCA, 6018 New York Ave. Free and open to all ages. Information

First Saturday Art Crawl

Enjoy incredible art galleries, street art, live music, and complimentary cocktails provided at most of the stop. Free and open to the public. All ages welcome, but you must be over 21 to drink. 5-8 p.m. Information

Veterans Art Exhibition

Monthaven Arts and Culture Center will play host to the fourth annual veteran’s art exhibition “Between the Lines Healing Arts,” a bourbon and barbecue fundraising event. Keynote Speaker: Sergeant Major Brad Kasal, guest speaker: Ben Peterson with Engage Your Destiny. Sculptors: James Mellick and Valentine Adams. $60 per person. 6 p.m. Monthaven Arts and Culture Center, 1017 Antebellum Circle. Public opening of exhibit: Aug. 7-Sept.11. Information

AUG. 5-7

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

Three days of racing will take place on the streets of downtown Nashville. More than 100,000 race fans will experience live music, food, racing, fireworks and more. General admission tickets start at $39. Information

AUG. 9-30

Intro Nashville: August Session

Intro Nashville, an initiative of the Nashville Chamber, provides participants with the tools that help unlock connections to the city. This session will discuss the benefits and value of the program. Details and information

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10

Maury Alliance Monthly Chamber Coffee

Free networking event for members and future members. TriStar Bank, 815 S. Garden St., Columbia. Coffee and refreshments served. 9-10 a.m. Information

YP Learning Series: How to Use Tik Tok to Grow Your Business

This session features Taylor Red, identical triplets who are singers, songwriters, composers and multi-instrumentalists. They will discuss how they use Tik Tok to achieve viral fame through the platforms. Free for chamber members and YP Organizations, but registration is required. Noon-1 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, AUG. 11

Williamson Insider Luncheon

A lunch orientation on all things Williamson County for those new to the community and want to connect, learn and give back. Williamson, Inc. Offices/Power Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Dr., Suite 630. Parking 4000 Rush Street. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: $100 for members, $150 for guests. Space limited, advance registration is required. Information

Business Studio: Doing Business with BNA

This resource for small- and mid-sized businesses is designed to help companies build their business, connect with customers and discover new ideas. Free, but registration is required. Virtual event. Noon-1 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, AUG. 12

Full Moon Pickin’ Party

Enjoy traditional bluegrass music, local food trucks, craft beer and more under a full moon at one of Nashville’s more picturesque settings: Percy Warner Park. $25. 6-10 p.m. Percy Warner Equestrian Barn, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Information