Songwriters Hall to induct Twain, Wariner, Lindsey, Nicholson, Malloy

VOL. 46 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 29, 2022

The songwriting giants behind the hits “You’re Still The One,” “Holes In The Floor Of Heaven,” “Girl Crush,” “One More Last Chance” and “Drivin’ My Life Away” will soon become the newest members of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Shania Twain, Steve Wariner, Hillary Lindsey, Gary Nicholson and David Malloy – the Hall’s Class of 2022 – will join the body in October.

Executive Director Mark Ford introduced each member of the new class: Lindsey and Nicholson in the contemporary songwriter category; Malloy in the veteran songwriter category, Twain as the contemporary songwriter/artist and Wariner as the veteran songwriter/artist.

The five inductees-elect will join the 223 previously inducted members when they are officially inducted during the 52nd Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala October 30 at the Music City Center.

Lindsey’s songwriter credits include “Jesus Take The Wheel” (Carrie Underwood), “Girl Crush” (Little Big Town) and “Blue Ain’t Your Color” (Keith Urban).

Nicholson’s resume is known for “That’s The Thing About Love” (Don Williams), “One More Last Chance” (Vince Gill) and “She Couldn’t Change Me” (Montgomery-Gentry).

Malloy’s hits include “Drivin’ My Life Away” (Eddie Rabbitt), “Suspicions” (Eddie Rabbitt; also Tim McGraw) and “Love Will Turn You Around” (Kenny Rogers).

Twain recorded many of her self-penned hits, including “You’re Still The One,” “Come On Over” and “Forever And For Always.”

Wariner popularized many of his own compositions, including “You Can Dream Of Me,” “Where Did I Go Wrong” and “Holes In The Floor Of Heaven.”