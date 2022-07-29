Biden nominates 3 for US attorney slots in Tennessee

VOL. 46 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 29, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated three people to serve as U.S. attorneys in Tennessee.

The White House says the nominees are Kevin G. Ritz in the Western District based in Memphis, Henry C. Leventis in the Middle District based in Nashville and Casey T. Arrowood in the Eastern District based in Knoxville.

Ritz has been an assistant U.S. attorney in the Western District office since 2005. From 2004 to 2005, he was a law clerk for Judge Julia Gibbons on the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Leventis is a partner at Spencer Fane LLP and served as a Middle District assistant U.S. attorney from 2015 to 2020. He was a trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice in the Civil Rights Division's criminal section from 2010 to 2015.

Arrowood is an assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District, having served there since 2018. He previously held a similar role in western North Carolina. He also was a trial attorney with the National Security Division's counterintelligence and export control section within the U.S. Department of Justice from 2010 to 2017.

The nominees are subject to Senate confirmation. They would replace U.S. attorneys put in place after former President Donald Trump's appointees departed.