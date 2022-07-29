Tennessee awards $5.2M for electric vehicle charging network

VOL. 46 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 29, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has announced the award of $5.2 million in grants to install direct current fast chargers for electric vehicles along interstates and major highways around the state.

The grants will fund 32 chargers at 13 different sites as part of a partnership with the Tennessee Valley Authority to develop a statewide fast-charging network along major travel corridors. TVA is contributing $15 million toward the network.

Studies have shown one of the barriers to purchasing an electric car is range anxiety, or the fear that a vehicle will run out of charge and the driver will become stranded. The network of charging stations aims to give drivers confidence that they can get anywhere in the state without having to worry.

The $5.2 million in grants from TDEC are funded from a settlement with Volkswagen over software that allowed it to cheat on vehicle emissions tests.