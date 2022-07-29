Chemical company to add 200 jobs at Tennessee site

VOL. 46 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 29, 2022

CHARLESTON (AP) — A German chemical company plans to add 200 jobs through an expansion at its Tennessee campus.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development says Wacker has begun a feasibility study to add new silicone production facilities in Charleston. A $200 million investment there would be phased over several years. The company currently employs 700 people at the site.

The first phase of the expansion would add plants to produce high-consistency silicone rubber and silicone sealants.

In 2015, Wacker began producing hyper-pure polysilicon for semi-conductor and high-efficiency solar cells. In 2019, Wacker added production of pyrogenic silica. With the new announcement, the company will have invested nearly $3 billion at the site.

The plant has also dealt with some safety incidents. A 2020 release of hydrochloric acid killed one worker and injured three others.

A 2017 hydrogen explosion there led to several hospitalizations, while temporarily shutting down an interstate and putting some schools on lockdown.