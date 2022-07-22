Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 22, 2022

Wall Street closes higher after new Fed rate hike, earnings

The Associated Press

Updated 3:28PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks on Wall Street are closing solidly higher Wednesday after the Federal Reserve ratcheted up its campaign against surging inflation by raising its key interest rate three-quarters of a point.

The Fed's latest hike lifts the benchmark short-term rate to its highest level since 2018.

The S&P 500 gained 2.6% and the technology heavy Nasdaq jumped by the most in over two years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also closed higher.

Strong earnings from Google's owner Alphabet, Microsoft and other companies helped lift investors' mood.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0