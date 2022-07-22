tnAchieves needs 7,500 mentors by Oct. 21

VOL. 46 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 22, 2022

tnAchieves needs more than 7,500 mentors by Oct. 21 to ensure every student in the TN Promise Class of 2023 has access to local mentor support.

In 2023, tnAchieves is returning to in-person, mandatory meetings to allow all volunteers a high-impact, structured environment in which they can establish a stronger connection with their students.

“The entire tnAchieves team is eager to return to in-person mentor/student meetings,” said tnAchieves Senior Director of Mentors Tyler Ford. “After nearly three years of virtual or hybrid mentoring, we recognize that there is no replacement for gathering a group of students in-person to establish an initial connection.”

As Tennessee works to rebound from a nine-percentage point decline in college going during the pandemic, this return to in-person meetings partnered with the support of volunteer mentors will be a true difference-maker for students.

“Before talking with my mentor, I wasn't sure what I was going to do at all. I was avoiding thinking about the future and making a plan because I was unsure and scared,” said Ava, a 2022 TN Promise Student. “When my mentor contacted me, she helped me sort out the things I needed to do and helped me decide on a college. Because my mentor contacted me, I feel more at ease about the months and years to come. I am not stressing about college anymore and I feel confident in my choice!”

By giving one hour per month, tnAchieves mentors provide critical support and encouragement for high school seniors in their community. All volunteers are provided a training as well as ongoing support from the tnAchieves team. Those interested in applying or learning more can visit https://tnAchieves.org/mentors.

tnAchieves is a privately-funded scholarship and mentoring program that seeks to provide an opportunity for every Tennessee student to earn a post-secondary degree. If you have questions about the tnAchieves mentoring program, please contact Tyler Ford at (309) 945-3446 or tyler@tnAchieves.org