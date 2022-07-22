Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 22, 2022

Girl, 7, dies in Smoky Mountains when tree falls on tent

GATLINBURG (AP) — A 7-year-old girl died when a tree fell on a tent at Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Wednesday, the park said.

The girl, from Georgia, was not identified by the park. The child's father and two siblings were not injured.

The large tree was a red maple approximately 2 feet in diameter, the park said.

Rangers responded to the scene around 12:30 a.m. in the Elkmont Campground. The campsite and adjacent campsites were closed, but the campground remained open, the park said.

