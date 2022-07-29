Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 29, 2022

Training camp at a glance

The 2022 Tennessee Titans opened camp Saturday with rookies reporting first, veterans coming in Tuesday and the first full team practice Wednesday.

The team puts on pads Friday for a practice session open to fans, and will only open camp practice once more to fans Aug. 5, due to ongoing construction at Saint Thomas Sports Park.

(Note: Free tickets for those practices have already been claimed. For those who have tickets, there are no COVID-19 protocols in place for this season.)

Upcoming key training camp dates:

• Thursday, Aug. 11: Preseason opener at Baltimore Ravens

• Tuesday, Aug. 16: Roster cut from 90 players to 85

• Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 17-18 Bucs-Titans joint practices

• Saturday, Aug. 20: Preseason home opener vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

• Tuesday, Aug. 23: Roster cut from 85 players to 80

• Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25: Cardinals-Titans joint practices

• Saturday, Aug. 27: Preseason home game vs. Arizona Cardinals

• Tuesday, Aug. 30: Roster cut from 80 players to 53

• Wednesday, Aug. 31: Practice squad signings can begin

• Sunday, Sept. 11: Regular season opener vs. New York Giants

