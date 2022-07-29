Training camp at a glance

VOL. 46 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 29, 2022

The 2022 Tennessee Titans opened camp Saturday with rookies reporting first, veterans coming in Tuesday and the first full team practice Wednesday.

The team puts on pads Friday for a practice session open to fans, and will only open camp practice once more to fans Aug. 5, due to ongoing construction at Saint Thomas Sports Park.

(Note: Free tickets for those practices have already been claimed. For those who have tickets, there are no COVID-19 protocols in place for this season.)

Upcoming key training camp dates:

• Thursday, Aug. 11: Preseason opener at Baltimore Ravens

• Tuesday, Aug. 16: Roster cut from 90 players to 85

• Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 17-18 Bucs-Titans joint practices

• Saturday, Aug. 20: Preseason home opener vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

• Tuesday, Aug. 23: Roster cut from 85 players to 80

• Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 24-25: Cardinals-Titans joint practices

• Saturday, Aug. 27: Preseason home game vs. Arizona Cardinals

• Tuesday, Aug. 30: Roster cut from 80 players to 53

• Wednesday, Aug. 31: Practice squad signings can begin

• Sunday, Sept. 11: Regular season opener vs. New York Giants