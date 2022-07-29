VOL. 46 | NO. 30 | Friday, July 29, 2022

Red, White & Zoo. Annual wine-tasting event at the Nashville Zoo. Enjoy unlimited samples for 30-plus wines, craft beers, spirits and ciders, live music, local food trucks and animals. General admission tickets: $85. $105 ticket includes early entry. 21 and older. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Nashville Zoo at Grassmere, 3777 Nolensville Pike. Information

FRIDAY, JULY 29

Rutherford Chamber 101 Orientation

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

About Williamson, Inc. Policy Talk

Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Columbia State Community College, Community Room-Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike. Free. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Information

SATURDAY, JULY 30

Big Band Dances

Centennial Park Event Shelter. Band starts preforming at 7:30 p.m. Free dance lesson. Merchants of Cool (Foxtrot). Additional dates: Aug. 6 Radio Daze (Waltz). Free and open for all ages. Information

TUESDAY, AUG. 2

The Pitch

This members-only event gives attendees 60 seconds to pitch their business to a room full of leads. The Pitch is presented by Cook’s Pest Control. Breakfast is provided. Registration is required. Limited to one registration per company. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8-9 a.m. Information

Intro Nashville: Program Info Session

A virtual information session to hear more about the benefits and value of the Chamber’s Intro Nashville program. The multiday, immersive program will help participants establish new friendships, new ideas, new networks and new perspectives from a diverse group of people within our growing community. Zoom login information included in your registration confirmation email. 10-10:30 a.m. Free. Information

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 3

Member Connect Leads Exchange

Connect with fellow members while gaining exposure for your business at the monthly Leads Exchange. This is a facilitated, small group networking opportunity allowing each attendee to talk about their business in an intentional way. Williamson, Inc. /Power Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Dr., Suite 630, Franklin. Parking 4000 Rush Street. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Additional meeting time: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Information

Small Business Q&A

Featuring Mayor Chaz Molder and Paul Keltner, director of Development Services for Columbia, who will be answering business and community-related questions. If you have a specific question or topic you would like addressed, please submit it in advance by emailing Caroline McBroom at cmcbroom@mauryalliance.com. All retailers are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity. RSVP encouraged. Maury Alliance Downstairs Conference Room, 106 West 6th St. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

FRIDAY, AUG. 5

Chamber Connect

Network with other chamber members and build business relationships in Maury County at our Chamber Connect event. Each participant should be prepared talk about their business and introduce themselves. Free, but register in advance. Maury Alliance, Downtown Conference Room, 106 West 6th St. 9-10 a.m. Information

Williamson County Fair Ribbon Cutting

Ceremony begins at 5:30. 4215 Long Lane, Franklin. Information

AUG. 5-7

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

A three-day Indy Car event will take place on the streets of downtown Nashville. More than 100,000 race fans will experience live music, food, racing, fireworks and more. General admission tickets start at $39. Information

AUG. 5-13

Williamson County Fair

The Fair will be held at the Williamson County Agricultural EXPO Park, 4215 Long Lane. Monday-Thursday 6-10 p.m., midway closes at 11 p.m.; Friday: 6-10 p.m., midway closes at midnight. Saturday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m., midway closes at midnight. Sunday: Noon-10 p.m., midway closes at 11 p.m. Information

Victory Potluck Gathering

Robertson County Republican Party Potluck Gathering. Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Blvd., Springfield. 8:30 a.m. Information

Best of Tennessee Craft Artists

Celebrate award-winning craft artists at a reception honoring the 2021-22 Best of Tennessee Craft award winners. Gruhn Guitars will host the event and provide a behind-the-scenes tour of their guitar repair workshops. 2120 8th Ave. South. Fee: $40. 6:30 p.m. Information

Veterans Art Exhibition

Monthaven Arts and Culture Center will play host to the fourth annual veteran’s art exhibition “Between the Lines Healing Arts,” a bourbon and barbecue fundraising event. Keynote Speaker: Sergeant Major Brad Kasal, guest speaker: Ben Peterson with Engage Your Destiny. Sculptors: James Mellick and Valentine Adams. $60 per person. 6 p.m. Monthaven Arts and Culture Center, 1017 Antebellum Circle. Public opening of exhibit: Aug. 7-Sept.11. Information