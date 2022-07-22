Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 22, 2022

Senators give Manfred until Friday to respond on minors

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of U.S. senators has given baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred a three-day extension until Friday to respond to questions about the sport's antitrust exemption and minor leaguers.

The senators had made the request to Manfred on July 18, and MLB asked for the additional time.

Richard Durbin, an Illinois Democrat who chairs the Judiciary Committee, and Charles Grassley, an Iowa Republican who is the ranking minority member, are among four senators who asked Manfred a series of questions that could be a prelude to proposed legislation further limiting an exemption created by a 1922 Supreme Court decision.

"I kind of reject the premise of the question that minor league players are not paid a living wage," Manfred said before last week's All-Star Game.

