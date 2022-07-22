Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 22, 2022

Stocks closing mixed; Investors brace for Fed meeting

The Associated Press

Updated 3:13PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks are closing mixed Monday, as investors brace for a two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve this week.

The nation's central bank is expected to raise interest rates sharply to combat inflation.

The S&P 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose slightly, led by energy, utilities and financial shares. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell.

Corporate earnings reporting picks up later this week when technology heavyweights like Apple, Meta, Microsoft and Amazon all deliver quarterly results.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0