Stocks closing mixed; Investors brace for Fed meeting

VOL. 46 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 22, 2022

Stocks are closing mixed Monday, as investors brace for a two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve this week.

The nation's central bank is expected to raise interest rates sharply to combat inflation.

The S&P 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose slightly, led by energy, utilities and financial shares. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell.

Corporate earnings reporting picks up later this week when technology heavyweights like Apple, Meta, Microsoft and Amazon all deliver quarterly results.