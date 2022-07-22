Home > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 22, 2022
Stocks closing mixed; Investors brace for Fed meeting
The Associated Press
Updated 3:13PM
Stocks are closing mixed Monday, as investors brace for a two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve this week.
The nation's central bank is expected to raise interest rates sharply to combat inflation.
The S&P 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose slightly, led by energy, utilities and financial shares. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell.
Corporate earnings reporting picks up later this week when technology heavyweights like Apple, Meta, Microsoft and Amazon all deliver quarterly results.