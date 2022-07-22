Amazon signals Post-COVID shift in workspace

VOL. 46 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 22, 2022

We’ve known that remote work is the new normal since early 2020. Now fresh signs are beginning to emerge that we might never go back to the way things were before.

Amazon recently announced it is pausing construction of six office towers, including a second tower in downtown Nashville. While some companies are continuing to recall employees, this change is definitely a sign of the times.

Unemployment continues to remain relatively low at 3.6%, and Amazon has more than 70,000 job openings posted on LinkedIn’s career site. Pausing the construction might be in part due to unfavorable news shared on a recent Amazon earnings call. It also could reflect more.

We are relying on Amazon more than ever, from ordering everyday items online to grocery delivery and streaming services. Amazon’s success is very much dependent on technology. And, as such, it is dependent on technology talent.

Before the pandemic, the best technology workers needed to be flexible with regards to location. Often, tech talent would relocate to San Francisco, Seattle or New York in order to be competitive.

But remote work has introduced a new dynamic. Tech workers are moving away from big, expensive cities to the suburbs. And, some are returning closer to their roots. Moving away from the city allows workers to save money and have a better quality of life.

Tech talent is hard to find and to hire. Companies are paying high salaries for niche skillsets. Amazon knows that. It also knows tech workers want the option to work from anywhere.

In addition, studies have shown that money is no longer the most important factor for many employees. Employees are much more concerned with work-life balance.

It makes sense that Amazon would stop building more office buildings. It saves money and allows for more hiring flexibility. It’s a win-win for the employer and the employee.

In addition, when employees do come together in person, it’s different from the past. Employees are no longer sitting in their cubicles all day. They aren’t going to drive an hour round trip to be isolated at work. They can do that at home. If they’re going in person, it’s to work collaboratively with their team.

Collaborative work requires a different type of workspace. For companies that are still building, they’re considering a more hybrid building model. Others are renting space in coworking buildings like WeWork.

Either way, the old building is history. Businesses that realize this will be more competitive in hiring. In turn, they will be more competitive in business.

Employees want more balance and more control over their daily lives. They have more choices than ever before and know it. It’s time for companies to realize that there’s no looking back. This is the new normal.

Angela Copeland, a leadership and career expert, can be reached at copelandcoaching.com.