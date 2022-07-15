Electronics repair company to locate hub in Chattanooga

VOL. 46 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 15, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday announced that electronics repair company iFixit will establish an East Coast hub in Chattanooga.

According to a news release, iFixit is expected to invest $24.2 million and create more than 200 jobs in Hamilton County over the next five years.

The company is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California, but the Chattanooga location will house its distribution and back-office operations. It sells repair parts for electronics and gadgets online to consumers and small businesses.

It's estimated that more than 8 million people a month rely on iFixit to learn how to repair their products, including 700,000 Tennesseans.

"As a crossroads for the logistics industry, Chattanooga will be the ideal location for iFixit's East Coast distribution hub. We are proud to have this California company expand to Tennessee and look forward to seeing the success that follows this project," Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter said in a statement.