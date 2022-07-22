DHS adds new actions to support child care

VOL. 46 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 22, 2022

The Tennessee Department of Human Services announced new actions to support child care providers and parents. TDHS increased child care payment assistance reimbursement rates July 1 by 20% across all categories of care in the Child Care Certificate Program.

Beginning Aug. 1 through the end of the year, TDHS also will waive copay costs for families currently participating in the State’s child care payment assistance programs. The Department initiated these changes in direct response to rising costs faced by families and child care providers.

“Our Child Care Services team works hard to maintain an understanding of the needs of child care providers and families, and recognized parents and providers feel the impact of the current economy,” said Clarence H. Carter, TDHS commissioner. “It is important that we do our part to help ensure Tennessee families have sustainable access to affordable care for their children so they can work and pursue education. It’s equally important that providers have the resources they need to provide safe, quality care.”

Under the Child Care Certificate program, the state pays a reimbursement rate directly to child care providers on behalf of families who are enrolled and meet the income and work or education requirements of the program. This increase to the reimbursement rate will save participating families money by reducing the portion they have to pay to cover tuition expenses.

In addition to the increased reimbursement rate, from Aug. 1-Dec. 31 the state will waive the copay fees paid by parents participating in the Child Care Certificate Program. This means providers will be paid at the full established State Reimbursement Rate. Parents are encouraged to reach out to their child care provider to understand how these changes impact them, as well as any potential cost difference payment responsibility.

GM, Pilot, EVgo partner on fast-charge network

General Motors and Pilot Company announced a collaboration on a coast-to-coast electric vehicle DC fast charging network that will be installed, operated and maintained by EVgo through its eXtend offering.

This network of 2,000 charging stalls, co-branded “Pilot Flying J” and “Ultium Charge 360,” will be powered by EVgo eXtend and open to all EV brands at up to 500 Pilot and Flying J travel centers.

GM customers will receive special benefits like exclusive reservations, discounts on charging, a streamlined charging process through Plug and Charge and integration into GM’s vehicle brand apps providing real-time charger availability and help with route planning. This collaboration is expected to enhance America’s EV driving experience.

The Pilot and Flying J travel centers plan to feature numerous fast charging stalls provided by EVgo, including high-power fast chargers capable of offering up to 350 kW1.

EVgo, which also is working with GM to add more than 3,250 fast chargers in American cities and suburbs by the end of 2025, was chosen as a strategic collaborator due to its expertise in building, operating and maintaining DC fast charging infrastructure.

Many of these sites will feature canopies to help protect customers from the elements while charging, as well as pull-through capability allowing convenient charging for electric pickup trucks and SUVs pulling trailers.

TechnologyAdvice to expand Nashville HQ

TechnologyAdvice, LLC has announced it will invest $2.7 million to expand its headquarters and other back-office functions in Nashville.

TechnologyAdvice, a business-to-business (B2B) technology marketing platform, further states will create 350 new jobs in Davidson County during the next five years.

By expanding its headquarters at 3343 Perimeter Hill Drive and back-office operations, TechnologyAdvice will be able to continue delivering marketing and data information to its existing technology partners while also introducing a new line of product offerings to the marketplace.

247Health acquires Daily Tonic newsletter

Nashville-based 247Health, a health care media publication launched recently by Savage Ventures, has acquired the health care newsletter The Daily Tonic and will operate it under the 247Health brand. This news comes directly after the recent announcement of a long-term partnership between 247Health and the American Cancer Society.

The Daily Tonic is a two- to five-minute read sharing science-backed health news and tips.

Savage Ventures also owns and operates American Songwriter, Rare Media, Savage Media and MyDrHank.

Hermitage Hotel done with restoration, redesign

The Hermitage Hotel, a Nashville gathering place for more than 110 years, has completed completion its hotelwide restoration and redesign. The Hermitage has updated 122 guest rooms and suites, its famous lobby and historic ballroom.

These changes follow the opening of two new restaurants from Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten earlier this year. The multiyear project touched every aspect of the guest experience and marks a new era for the storied hotel, which is a National Historic Landmark.

The renovation includes the redesign of ladies’ rooms in the two restaurants, a counterpoint to the hotel’s famous 1930s-era Art Deco men’s room – for years one of Nashville’s most photographed spots. Taking its cue from the men’s room’s striped tilework in lime green and black, the new ladies’ room is lavishly decorated with striped walls and floors of variegated pink marble, arched doorways, rose gold-framed mirrors, pink fixtures and glamorous lighting throughout.

Health care data platform acquired by Syntellis

Nashville-based health care market intelligence company Stratasan has been acquired by Syntellis Performance Solutions, a provider of enterprise performance management software, data and intelligence solutions.

Through this acquisition, Syntellis will expand their suite of intelligent planning and performance solutions by adding Stratasan’s powerful strategic growth capabilities.

This combination will deliver intelligence and insights to health care leaders and create the industry’s most robust set of tools designed to help providers and other health care organizations strategically determine where, when and how to grow, according to a release announcing the acquisition.

Stratasan is a nationally recognized provider of data analytics software and services for hospitals, ancillary care centers, health care consultants and payers, helping them improve the efficiency and effectiveness of strategic growth efforts by delivering advanced market intelligence and data analytics.

Truist awards $1.25M to Incubation Center

Truist Foundation announced a $1.25 million commitment to the Nashville Business Incubation Center, a nonprofit focused on cultivating the growth and development of local women-, racially and ethnically diverse-, and veteran-owned small businesses.

Specifically, the grant will provide tools, training, mentorships, and curriculum support to NBIC’s RISE UP Academy, which works directly with women-owned businesses. This grant will also support NBIC’s expansion to Huntsville and Birmingham, Alabama; Louisville, Kentucky; and other rural communities in Tennessee.

“Truist Foundation is committed to generating systemic change to support small-business owners from underserved communities,” says Lynette Bell, president of the Truist Foundation. “The work of NBIC provides essential training and ongoing support, especially to women entrepreneurs, creating opportunities for underserviced communities in Nashville.”

The $1.25 million grant is part of Truist’s recent announcement to commit $120 million to strengthen and support small businesses nationally, with a focus on women and diverse business owners.

“According to a 2019 report, women are the fastest growing group of individuals starting businesses. However, Black women were earning an average revenue of just $24,000, compared to $142,900 among all women-owned businesses,” says Angela Crane-Jones, CEO of NBIC.

“Truist Foundation’s investment will allow us to support the equitable growth of minority women-owned businesses via programs to open doors to generating more revenue and job creation to help narrow that wealth gap.”

“Small businesses are a cornerstone of Nashville’s economy so it’s critical that we invest in their success,” says Johnny B. Moore, regional president of Truist Tennessee.

“Our partnership with NBIC strengthens the opportunities for women and minority entrepreneurs to start and grow their businesses, and it’s how we fulfill Truist’s purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities.”

Pinnacle makes Fortune’s millennial workplace list

Pinnacle Financial Partners has been named among the best workplaces for millennials by Fortune magazine and the website Great Place To Work.

The company ranked No. 7 on the new list, which focuses on associates from age 25 to 41. Earlier in 2022, Pinnacle was named the overall No. 28 Best Company to Work For in the United States.

“Millennials are approaching middle age, making them the next generation of leaders in our industry. As with all our associates, we work hard to set them up for success and fulfillment,” says Summer Yeiser, Pinnacle’s director of associate and client experience. “Pinnacle is a company guided by its values, and they resonate across generations and backgrounds. We put all associates first and have built our firm to be the best place to work for all people.”

Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Rankings were determined by examining more than 413,000 survey responses from millennial employees across the country and comparing them to those of other generations.

Novatech expands with ABS acquisition

Novatech, the nationwide managed office provider and core portfolio company of private investment firm Trivest Partners, has announced the acquisition of Atlantic Business Systems, a Florida-based business technology provider.

The acquisition marks a pivotal move in Novatech’s reach and breadth of business solutions offered across the country, along with enhancing the company’s coverage in Florida where Novatech already has a strong customer base.

The ABS leadership team will report to Dave Moorman, President and CISO at Novatech. ABS will maintain its own back-office infrastructure along with its current sales, service delivery and operations teams.