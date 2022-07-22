Chalos named president of Tennessee Trial Lawyers

VOL. 46 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 22, 2022

The Tennessee Trial Lawyers Association recently elected Mark Chalos, managing partner of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein’s Nashville office, as president for the 2022-23 term.

Chalos replaces Tony Seaton of Johnson City who served as president from 2021-22. Seaton now assumes the role of immediate past president, and Carey Acerra of Memphis advances to the office of president-elect.

The new TTLA Board of Governors:

President: Mark Chalos, Nashville

Immediate past president: Tony Seaton, Johnson City

President-elect: Carey Acerra, Memphis

Vice president, east: Danny Ellis, Chattanooga

Vice president, west: Angela Polk, Memphis

Vice president, middle: Brandon Bass, Brentwood

Secretary: Troy Jones, Knoxville

Treasurer: Caroline Taylor, Nashville

Parliamentarian: George Spanos, Nashville

At-large executive appointees: John Spragens, Nashville, Tiffany Carpenter, Memphis, Audrey

Stream Realty Partners hires 2 vice presidents

Stream Realty Partners has bolstered its 16-month-old operation by hiring two vice presidents to oversee its investment sales platform.

Stephen Graw and Bradley Worthington will work alongside executive managing director and partner Rob Lowe to source and execute new acquisition and disposition opportunities and grow the firm’s brand presence in the Nashville market. The company opened its Nashville office in March 2021.

Graw comes to Stream from Hickory Capital Group, a self-storage acquisition and development company, where he served as senior vice president of acquisitions and development. He has worked with firms including Grubb & Ellis, Sperry Van Ness Commercial Realty, Urban Grout Commercial Real Estate and Avison Young since graduating from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Worthington joins Stream from JLL, where he was a director of capital markets. He has worked with firms including H.G. Hill Realty Co., Marcus & Millichap, Urban Grout Commercial Real Estate and Charles Hawkins Co. since graduating from the University of Mississippi.

Law to retire from Land Conservancy

After nearly seven years at TennGreen Land Conservancy, executive director Steve Law has announced his intention to retire at the end of September. Alice Hudson Pell will advance from associate director to interim executive director.

Law came to TennGreen Land Conservancy in 2015, replacing the organization’s founder and first executive director, Kathleen Williams. Since his appointment, TennGreen Land Conservancy has more than doubled its average number of acres conserved per year, protecting natural areas across the state, including at well-loved places like Fall Creek Falls State Park, Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, Rock Island State Park, Pogue Creek Canyon State Natural Area, Big River Park and more.

Under Law’s leadership, TennGreen Land Conservancy has achieved many significant milestones, including fulfilling a five-year strategic plan that led to the successful rebranding of the organization, the movement of its Nashville headquarters to a new space and the adoption of its first Strategic Land Conservation Plan.

TennGreen Land Conservancy is a 501(c)(3) environmental nonprofit and the oldest accredited statewide land conservancy in Tennessee. The organization protects, cares for and connects people with Tennessee’s natural world by providing meaningful outdoor experiences, establishing conservation easements, supporting restoration efforts and acquiring (or assisting in the acquisition of) privately-held land.

MTSU Foundation elects president, 4 new trustees

Middle Tennessee State University alumnus Ronald Roberts has been elected as president of the MTSU Foundation, with four other alumni appointed as members of the MTSU Foundation board of trustees.

Roberts, a managing partner of DVL Seigenthaler public relations, will serve a two-year term as president. Newly appointed trustees Michael Gaines, an agent with State Farm; Ramsey Hassan, transportation business owner; Mike Ussery, president and chief operating officer of National HealthCare Corp; and Nashville attorney Luther Wright will serve three-year terms that began July 1.

• Before joining DVL Seigenthaler, Roberts was an assistant director of public relations at MTSU, later moving to the mass communications faculty. He also worked as assistant producer at The Nashville Network before his MTSU tenure. Roberts earned a degree in mass communication and his master’s in education from MTSU.

• Gaines is an agent with State Farm in White House. A 1986 MTSU graduate, Gaines is a previous MTSU Blue Raider Athletics Association board member and currently serves as a team leader with the MTSU Build Blue Campaign.

• A Michigan native, Hassan moved to Murfreesboro as a child in 1979 when his father became an executive with Nissan. A graduate of Oakland High School and MTSU (accounting), Hassan has worked professionally in the transportation industry since 2000 and has been owner of Specialized Transportation Services since 2006.

• Ussery was promoted to the position of president and chief operating officer of Murfreesboro-based National HealthCare Corp. in January 2017, having served in top executive positions within the company for many years after beginning his career there in 1980. Ussery was honored as NHC’s Administrator of the Year in 1989 while the administrator at NHC Murfreesboro.

Ussery earned his degree in business administration from the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, and his MBA from MTSU in 1989.

• Wright is an attorney of counsel and assistant director of client training at the Nashville office of Ogletree Deakins law firm. Wright earned a degree in broadcast journalism from MTSU and his law degree from the Vanderbilt University Law School.

Human Right Board selects executive director

The Tennessee Human Rights Board of Commissioners has named Muriel Malone Nolen to serve in the capacity of executive director of the Tennessee Human Rights Commission.

Nolen joined THRC in April 2021 as the agency’s deputy director and later took on the responsibilities as the interim executive director in February 2022.

Nolen will direct the agency’s day-to-day operations, enforcement and administration, policy and procedure development, case management, mediation, contract negotiations, agency budget, human resources and staff professional development.

Before joining THRC, Nolen served as an assistant district attorney general in Shelby County for 18 years. Nolen is a trial lawyer by trade and has worked for various governmental and nonprofit agencies throughout Tennessee including, the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office, Memphis Area Legal Services, Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office and Southwest Tennessee Community College.

She is a graduate (bachelor’s and master’s degrees) of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and earned her juris doctor from the University of Memphis.

Neighborhood Health taps chief clinical officer

Vivak Bhatt, M.D., has joined Neighborhood Health as chief clinical officer.

Bhatt will be responsible for guiding the delivery of clinically excellent health care with knowledge, commitment and passion and providing leadership to the provider staff and developing their knowledge and talent, while building fidelity to the patient centered medical home model of team-based integrated care.

Bhatt began his career as a primary care physician in private practice in Middle Tennessee. At that time, he also served as an on-call emergency admitting physician at Summit Medical Center and an admitting physician for patients transferred from Middle Tennessee Mental Health Institute for inpatient medical needs.

In 2006, Bhatt took on the role of associate professor in the Department of Medicine at Vanderbilt University where he was in charge of precepting for third- and fourth-year medical students, as well as nurse practitioner students.

He has served as program director for gender affirmation hormonal care at Planned Parenthood and has also provided outpatient medication assisted treatment. Earlier in his career, he served as a medical director within the Tennessee Department of Corrections where he launched a telemedicine-based program in order to minimize patient/inmate movement outside of the facility, as well as implemented a scribe program to assist providers in navigating the state paper medical records system, resulting in improved productivity and work satisfaction.

Bhatt earned a degree in psychology from Austin College in Sherman, Texas. He attended Ross University School of Medicine in Barbados where he obtained his Doctor of Medicine in 1999. He then completed his residency in family practice at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis.

Long joins Dewberry from Gresham Smith

Dewberry, a privately held professional services firm, has hired Jon Long, PE, LEED AP, as an assistant business unit manager in Nashville to support the firm’s growth in the health care market.

Before joining Dewberry, Long was an operations manager and senior electrical engineer at Gresham Smith and Partners. He brings a background of 30 years of professional experience, including 22 years in electrical engineering design, to the firm’s health and wellness practice. Long has worked on health care, commercial and education facility projects across the country, including the Lentz Public Health Building in Nashville.

He holds a degree in electrical engineering from Tennessee Technological University and a juris doctor from Nashville School of Law.

Southwestern Investment welcomes Bonner as COO

Gary Bonner has joined Southwestern Investment Group, an independent wealth management company, as chief operating officer. Bonner brings more than 30 years of experience growing companies and leading cross-functional teams.

Previously, Bonner was a founder and chief operating officer of Avalon Advisors, a Houston-based RIA, where he oversaw its growth from $450 million and 10 employees to $9 billion in and 72 employees serving 550 client families. While at Avalon, he was responsible for all technology, cybersecurity, operational, and administrative areas and has extensive experience in both compliance and finance.

Bonner is an active board and committee member within the RIA community, contributing to industry-related articles and serving as a panelist at industry conferences. He earned his BA in economics with a minor in finance from Texas A&M University.