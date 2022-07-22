VOL. 46 | NO. 29 | Friday, July 22, 2022

Nashville Sizzlin’ Summer Fun Flea Market. This event will feature a wide variety of antiques, shrubs, hardware, rugs, live fruit trees, gardening and yard art, Amish furniture, monogramming, fresh honey, furniture and much more. Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m.-4 p.m. The Fairgrounds Nashville, 625 Smith Avenue, Nashville. Information

FRIDAY, JULY 22

Rutherford Chamber 101 Orientation

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

Rutherford County Summer Outdoor Night Market

This event will include a wide variety of vendors, food trucks and much more. Free admission and parking. 5-9 p.m. Cannonsburgh Village, 312 S. Front Street, Murfreesboro. Information

Night Market

Night Market offers the community an opportunity to shop, sip and dine under the stars while supporting farmers, artists, local businesses and community organizations. Night Market occurs on the fourth Friday of every month, 6-9 p.m. Featuring live music (with the occasional DJ). Information

SATURDAY, JULY 23

Cheatham County Back to School Bash

The Cheatham Chamber’s annual event brings the community and businessws together to distribute school supplies to Cheatham County students. 9-noon. River Bluff, 175 Cumberland Street. Information

Ashland City Outdoor Artisans and Farmers Market

Find everything you need from fresh produce to fruits and dairy products to baked goods and meats to delicious food. Local crafters will be selling unique and beautiful goods. Free admission. Hours: 9a.m.-noon. Lacrosse Pavilion at River Bluff Park, 175 Old Cumberland Street. Information

Music City Brewers Festival

Sample beers from more than 40 local, regional and national breweries, seltzers and spirits while enjoying live music at Nashville’s original beer festival. Food will be available for purchase from local restaurants and food trucks. Proceeds benefit The Nashville Humane Association. 5-9 p.m., Music City Walk of Fame Park, 121 Fourth Avenue South. Information

Bluebird on the Mountain

James Slater, Kat Higgins and Bobby Hamrick perform at the Vanderbilt Dyer Observatory on one of the tallest hilltops in Nashville. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and drink and relax on the Observatory’s front lawn for an evening of sunset, music and stars. Gates open at 6 p.m. Show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets

Big Band Dances

Centennial Park Event Shelter. Band starts preforming at 7:30 p.m. with a free dance lesson. Music City Swing (Foxtrot). Additional dates: July 30, Merchants of Cool (Foxtrot). Free and open for all ages. Information

SUNDAY, JULY 24

Old Hickory Summer Bazaar Vendor Fair

More than 50 crafters and vendors, silent auction, live music, food trucks, face painting and more. Fun for the whole family. Free admission. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Parking lot of Exit Real Estate Experts, 1903 Old Hickory Blvd, Old Hickory. Information

TUESDAY, JULY 26

Intro Nashville: Program Info Session

A virtual information session to hear more about the benefits and value of the Chamber’s Intro Nashville program. The multiday, immersive program will help participants establish new friendships, new ideas, new networks and new perspectives from a diverse group of people within our growing community. Zoom login information included in your registration confirmation email. 10-10:30 a.m. Free. Additional option: Thursday, July 28, 1 p.m. Information

Networking Power Lunch

Guests are welcome to attend but asked to consider becoming a regular member by joining the Gallatin Chamber of Commerce. Lunch is not sponsored, so be prepared to purchase your meal. Chicken Salad Chick, 1117 Nashville Pike, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Cost of your meal. Information

Opportunities in the UK

Panel Conversation with UK health care leaders followed by a networking reception. The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, the Nashville Health Care Council and the Greater Nashville Technology Council, in partnership with the Association of British HealthTech Industries, will host this conversation and networking opportunity. The panel will discuss opportunities for U.S. companies within the UK health-tech ecosystem. The conversation will feature James Davis, chief innovation officer at Royal Free Hospital; Rakesh Uppal, consultant cardiac surgeon at St. Barts NHS Hospital Trust; and Suzie Ali Hassan, deputy director of commercial innovation at UCL Partners. The panelists are visiting Nashville as part of a 30-member health-tech delegation organized by ABHI, the UK’s leading health-tech trade association. A networking reception will follow the panel conversation. Greater Nashville Technology Council, 500 Interstate Blvd. S., Suite 200. 3:30-6 p.m. Information

Gallatin Young Professionals Happy Hour

Join the Gallatin Young Professionals for their monthly Happy Hour. This is an opportunity for local young professionals to connect with their peers, visit local eateries and build community. Prince Street Pizza & Pub, 123 Prince Street, Gallatin. 5-6:30 p.m. Participants will pay for their own meal. Information

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

Williamson County Young Professionals Luncheon

Topic: Beyond the Handshake - Top Tips for Impressing Your Future Clients. Speaker Deb Varallo. 11:30-1 p.m. Williamson, Inc. / Power Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Dr. Parking: 4000 Rush Street. Fee: $20, members; $35, non-members. Information

THURSDAY, JULY 28

Parks & Recreation Master Plan Presentation

Gallatin residents are invited to discuss the 10-15-year master plan for Parks and Recreation covering demographics, projections, the planning process, trends, park evaluations and future improvements. While there will be a brief presentation to start, everyone is invited to attend at any time to give their ideas during this public meeting. Located at Gallatin City Hall, 132 W Main, upstairs in the City Council Chamber room. 6 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, JULY 29

About Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks

Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Columbia State Community College, Community Room- Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike. Free. Information