Tennessee Human Rights Commission selects new director

VOL. 46 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 15, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Human Rights Board of Commissioners has named a new executive director to oversee the agency.

Muriel Malone Nolen was named executive director effective Monday after working with the agency since 2021, according to a news release. She previously worked as an assistant district attorney general in Shelby County for 18 years.

Nolen replaces former executive director Beverly Watts, who stepped down in February after news outlets reported that a state investigation found that she created a toxic work environment.

"The board determined that our next leader had to be someone who could implement change in our culture while moving the agency toward efficiencies in processes and sensitivities toward those we serve," Robin Derryberry, the commission's chair, said in a statement. "The board also wanted someone who could build a team that will set a strong course for the future."