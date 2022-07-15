Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 15, 2022

Wall Street rally fades as corporate profit reports ramp up

The Associated Press

Updated 3:12PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Monday after an early gain evaporated in the afternoon.

The choppy trading came at the start of another busy week for profit reports from U.S. companies. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%.

The Dow fell 0.7% and the Nasdaq lost 0.8%. Gains for energy producers, big retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending were outweighed by a pullback in health care and technology stocks.

Goldman Sachs rallied after reporting better profits than analysts expected.

Dozens of big companies will give updates this week on how much profit they earned during the spring.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0