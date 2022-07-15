Wall Street rally fades as corporate profit reports ramp up

VOL. 46 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 15, 2022

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Monday after an early gain evaporated in the afternoon.

The choppy trading came at the start of another busy week for profit reports from U.S. companies. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%.

The Dow fell 0.7% and the Nasdaq lost 0.8%. Gains for energy producers, big retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending were outweighed by a pullback in health care and technology stocks.

Goldman Sachs rallied after reporting better profits than analysts expected.

Dozens of big companies will give updates this week on how much profit they earned during the spring.