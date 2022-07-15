Stocks end higher on Wall Street, still down for the week

VOL. 46 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 15, 2022

Stocks closed higher Wall Street Friday following some encouraging economic data on consumer sentiment and inflation expectations.

The gains weren't enough to pull major indexes out of the red for the week, however, following worrisome reports on high prices facing consumers and businesses.

The S&P 500 rose 1.9%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.1% and the Nasdaq rose 1.8%. Bond yields mostly fell.

A July survey from the University of Michigan showed that consumers' inflation expectations have held steady or improved.

UnitedHealth Group rose after raising its profit forecast for the year. Citigroup jumped following an encouraging earnings report.