VOL. 46 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 15, 2022

Mukhtar, Willis lead Nashville to 1-0 victory over Sounders

Updated 7:13AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored late in the first half and Joe Willis made it stand up to lead Nashville SC to a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday night.

Mukhtar's 11th goal of the season came in the 44th minute for Nashville (8-6-6).

Willis made two saves to earn a clean sheet. Stefan Cleveland stopped three shots for Seattle (8-9-2).

Nashville outshot the Sounders 12-9 with a 5-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Seattle has dropped three of its last four matches.

___

