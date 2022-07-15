Tennessee Supreme Court accepting AG applications

VOL. 46 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 15, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Supreme Court says it will soon begin accepting applications for the state's open attorney general position.

Earlier this year, current Attorney General Herbert Slatery announced he would not seek another eight-year term as the state's top legal counsel. He was the first Republican to hold the office since Reconstruction.

Tennessee is the only state in the U.S. where the state's Supreme Court appoints the attorney general. The court's justices selected Slatery in 2014 after he previously served as former Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's chief legal counsel.

The term for the new attorney general will begin Sept. 1.

"The attorney general and reporter works extensively with all three branches of Tennessee government and provides executive leadership and legal strategy and counsel to policymakers throughout the state as well as serving as chief legal officer," Chief Justice Roger A. Page said in a statement. "The court looks forward to an open and robust process in the selection of the next attorney general."

The court will begin accepting applications on Friday until noon July 29. A public hearing will then be held to interview the candidates on Aug. 8 and 9.