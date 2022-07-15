Top Davidson County commercial sales for June 2022

|2300 Elliston
|Nashville
|37203
|6/8
|Sunroad Elliston Place Apts LLC
|CL Elliston 23 Apts LLC; GL Elliston 23 Apts LLC; XI Elliston 23 Apts LLC
|$162,000,000
|1620 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|6/21
|NW Rad LLC
|Broadwest Hotel Partners LLC
|$119,000,000
|521 Great Circle
|Nashville
|37228
|6/3
|JLRE6 GW Owner 1 LLC
|Apex Glassworks LLC
|$93,600,000
|5000 Mountain Springs
|Antioch
|37013
|6/24
|Discovery TN LLC
|Steadfast Discovery LLC
|$89,000,000
|1 Hickory Club
|Antioch
|37013
|6/7
|Clpf The Club LLC
|Bedrock Holdings II Nashville LLC
|$77,100,000
|241 4th
|Nashville
|37219
|6/29
|Fairlane Hotel Partners WC LP
|401 Union Hotel LLC
|$40,000,000
|201 21st
|Nashville
|37203
|6/22
|Infinity Midtown Nashville LLC
|Spyglass-Nashville Dallas MSUB LLC; Spyglass-Nashville Dallas FSUB LLC
|$35,900,000
|4901, 4903, 4905, 4907, 4909, 4911, 4915, 5001, 5003 Louisiana, 4908, 4910, 4912, 5010 Tennessee
|Nashville
|37209
|6/13
|Camden Nations LLC
|LC Nations LLC
|$30,000,000
|3200 Park
|Nashville
|37203
|6/15
|3200 Park Drive LLC
|Bluecross Blueshield of TN Inc
|$21,000,000
|1 Bridgestone
|Nashville
|37214
|6/30
|Nashville TN VI Fgf LLC
|Ymc Bridgestone Inv LLC
|$15,500,000
|421 Thompson
|Nashville
|37211
|6/22
|Tremont Tic 1 Property LLC; Tremont Tic 2 Property LLC
|Thompson Place Limited
|$15,000,000
|5318 Hickory Hollow
|Antioch
|37013
|6/30
|Albatross To Home At Hickory Hollow LLC
|Knowledge Academies Inc
|$14,745,000
|1436 Heil Quaker, 1062, 1066 Firestone
|Lavergne
|37086
|6/29
|United Rentals Realty LLC
|Tandem Inv LLC
|$12,340,000
|55 Music
|Nashville
|37203
|6/6
|55 Music Square West GP
|Iheartmedia + Entertainment Inc
|$11,800,000
|151 1st
|Nashville
|37201
|6/29
|Revelette Ent LLC
|151 Nashville Project LP
|$10,500,000
|1002 Industrial
|Old Hickory
|37138
|6/15
|Bht of Fl 6532 LLC
|Dupont Specialty Products Usa LLC
|$9,500,000
|733 Massman
|Nashville
|37210
|6/30
|IV5 733 Massman Drive LLC
|Avocat Propco LLC
|$8,600,000
|404 James Robertson
|Nashville
|37219
|6/16
|300 James Robertson Prop LLC
|Court Square Inv LLC
|$8,250,000
|1 Music
|Nashville
|37203
|6/15
|Reg Nash 1 Music Circle North Prop Owner LP
|General Council on Finance & Administration of The United Methodist Church
|$8,150,000
|400 Collins Park
|Antioch
|37013
|6/14
|Sai Aekta LLC
|Jam LLC
|$8,000,000
|2531, 2601 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37214
|6/13
|Elm Hill Holdings LLC
|Royal Elm Prop
|$7,524,422
|1400 Brick Church
|Nashville
|37207
|6/28
|Nash Brick Church LLC
|Shreya Inv LLC
|$7,500,000
|625, 633 Middleton
|Nashville
|37203
|6/29
|Nashville Panorama I LLC
|Plaza Middleton Inv LLC
|$6,937,875
|1910 21st
|Nashville
|37212
|6/3
|Lt Pig 20 LLC
|Tvb LLC
|$6,900,000
|3887 Central
|Hermitage
|37076
|6/17
|Bna Hermitage Apts Inv LLC
|Jai Ganesha LLC
|$6,500,000
|706 19th
|Nashville
|37203
|6/16
|706 19th Avenue North LLC
|David S Lawson Prop LLC
|$6,000,000
|1000 Main
|Nashville
|37206
|6/22
|Main Street GP
|C4 Five Points Nashville LLC
|$5,850,000
|6, 8 Music
|Nashville
|37203
|6/15
|Op Music Circle Lot LLC
|General Council on Finance & Administration of The United Methodist Church
|$5,000,000
|911 20th
|Nashville
|37212
|6/10
|Lewis & Smith Ent LLC
|Lewis Inv Co Inc
|$4,500,000
|6419, 6423, 6431 Pettus
|Antioch
|37013
|6/9
|Green Trails LLC
|Brewer Rebecca Lee; Carter James Phillip; Carter Farm Trust
|$4,500,000
|515 Veritas
|Nashville
|37211
|6/10
|517 Veritas LLC
|Ridgewood Partners LLC
|$4,450,000
|1510 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37210
|6/21
|Xuereb Family Revocable Trust
|Supreme-Om 1 LLC
|$4,400,000
|621, 623 Middleton
|Nashville
|37203
|6/29
|Nashville Panorama I LLC
|Ej Nash Inv LLC
|$4,312,125
|1604 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37210
|6/2
|Al Menah Shriners
|Magnolia Elm Hill Partnership LP
|$3,900,000
|4269 Pecan Valley
|Nashville
|37218
|6/1
|Silva Jorge E
|Gann Jennifer Rose; George W Herrman Family Trust; Herrman Randall Hugh; Herrman Robert Brandon; Herrman Shirley Alford; Herrman Shirley Ann; Hinman Paul; Koenig Patricia Lynn; Randall Dennis Lynn; Randall Dorothy A; Smith Amanda Beth
|$3,676,000
|7128 Highway 70
|Nashville
|37221
|6/23
|3 Wnr Ome TN Prop LLC
|Champion Car Wash LLC
|$3,650,000
|1215 2nd
|Nashville
|37208
|6/6
|EJ Nash Inv LLC
|BG Inv LLC
|$3,500,000
|3308 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|6/14
|Invest Holdings LLC
|Urban View West LLC
|$3,400,000
|1024 17th
|Nashville
|37212
|6/2
|A&P Williams LLC
|One Hundred Percent LLC
|$3,050,000
|3461 Hamilton Church
|Antioch
|37013
|6/22
|Century Communities of TN LLC
|Bradburn Village Phase 4 Partnership
|$3,034,500
|1516 Church
|Nashville
|37203
|6/3
|Cannadork LLC
|1516 Church Street Prop
|$3,000,000
|234 4th
|Nashville
|37219
|6/30
|Newco Arc LLC
|Lagrone Mary C
|$2,900,000
|2640 Franklin
|Nashville
|37204
|6/23
|3 Wnr Ome TN Prop LLC
|Champion Car Wash LLC
|$2,900,000
|5701 Centennial
|Nashville
|37209
|6/17
|Henrad Centennial Dev I LLC
|Clyne Terry
|$2,800,000
|1120 4th
|Nashville
|37210
|6/1
|1120 Inv GP
|Harmon Chris G; Harmon Sharon K
|$2,800,000
|2711 Berrywood
|Nashville
|37204
|6/16
|Fox James Dudney
|Kaplan Kenneth J
|$2,550,000
|1108, 1110, 1120 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|6/21
|Octane Partners Murf LLC
|Cypress David E; Cypress Laurence L; Gold Cypress Living Trust; Irrevocable 2007 Trust; Lynn Guttman Lent Revocable Trust-2016
|$2,500,000
|2421 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|6/16
|Sharifi Jamshid; Talbott Mahsa; Vafai Parvin
|Dorothea Guynup Trust; Guynup Ent
|$2,331,500
|435 Metroplex
|Nashville
|37211
|6/21
|Bulldog Holdings 2 LLC
|Primeritus Financial Services Inc
|$2,255,000
|1909 8th
|Nashville
|37203
|6/24
|Cynthia Ann Phillips Strinich Revocable Living Trust
|Phillips Powell W Jr
|$2,100,000
|0 Hills
|Old Hickory
|37138
|6/22
|Cook Land Dev LLC
|Patton Irene G; Patton Trilby D
|$2,000,000
|713 Ermac
|Nashville
|37214
|6/16
|Ermac Drive Dev II LLC
|Rhythm Dev GP
|$2,000,000
|6303 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|6/23
|3 Wnr One TN Prop LLC
|Champion Car Wash LLC
|$1,900,000
|219 2nd
|Nashville
|37201
|6/1
|Lts Inv LLC
|Parsley D Scott
|$1,875,000
|2716 Westwood
|Nashville
|37204
|6/14
|Brown Pants LLC
|How And Why Real Estate LLC
|$1,850,000
|1044 3rd
|Nashville
|37210
|6/27
|Warehouse Project LLC
|Perryman Karen F; Perryman Raymond E
|$1,838,000
|4013 Travis
|Nashville
|37211
|6/21
|Miller Jeffery S; Miller Julie E
|Archer Ent LLC
|$1,825,000
|6116 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|6/17
|Fcfs TN Inc
|B O T LLC
|$1,700,000
|2811 Azalea
|Nashville
|37204
|6/21
|Vibe Nash LLC
|Williamson Nashville LLC
|$1,675,000
|2610 Clarksville, 803 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37208
|6/3
|Hassan Husni Mansour
|Ayesh Jad
|$1,650,000
|3109 John A Merritt
|Nashville
|37209
|6/27
|Tennessee State U. Foundation
|Banks Ellen Stokes; Johnson Patra Stokes; Willis Ellen Ruth Estate
|$1,300,000
|2901 Simmons
|Nashville
|37211
|6/10
|Rabiee Hamid
|Shahhosseini Zabihollah; Shahosseini Ali
|$1,300,000
|4301, 4301 Alabama
|Nashville
|37209
|6/13
|Afrakhteh Deirdre
|Igolf Prop LLC
|$1,300,000
|725 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37210
|6/27
|Caldwell David P III
|Roberts Glen L Estate
|$1,300,000
|6402 Charlotte, 3122 Dickerson, 504 Donelson, 2617, 3719 Gallatin, 4416 Lebanon, 5130 Nolensville, 10 Thompson
|Nashville
|37214
|6/14
|9 Prop GP
|Shamrock Ent Inc
|$1,247,166
|2739 Old Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37214
|6/21
|Alabdi Nabil; Yafai Malek N
|PSB Credit Services Inc
|$1,200,000
|3800 Clarksville
|Nashville
|37218
|6/28
|Op Holdings LLC
|Moghadom Hassan Alie
|$1,200,000
|5307 Cane Ridge
|Antioch
|37013
|6/23
|3 Wnr Ome TN Prop LLC
|Champion Car Wash LLC
|$1,127,938
|2420 Cruzen
|Nashville
|37211
|6/3
|Hailstate Holdings LLC
|Roudi Rod
|$1,100,000
|713 Ermac
|Nashville
|37214
|6/15
|Rhythm Dev GP
|HH Heritage Inn of Nashville LLC
|$1,100,000
|503 Heather
|Nashville
|37204
|6/23
|Wills-Brooks Inv LP
|Atlas Berry Hill LLC
|$1,095,000
|2819 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37216
|6/21
|Land Man Trust
|Watts James R; Watts Leland D
|$1,057,500
|619 Iris
|Nashville
|37204
|6/1
|Daystar Counseling Ministries Inc
|Kates Charles R Jr
|$1,000,000
|26 Northcreek
|Goodlettsville
|
|6/23
|Old Hickory Credit Union
|Armed Services Mutual Benefit Assoc
|$1,000,000
|0 Hudson
|Madison
|37115
|6/29
|Sws Holdings LLC
|Testamentary Trust of Margaret Marie Piercey Dillard
|$990,000
|8330 Riley Adcock
|Joelton
|37080
|6/30
|Wilder Erin E
|Kister Edward P
|$972,500
|3533 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|6/17
|Lotus Ent Inc
|Williams Linda F
|$900,000
|1601 Stratford
|Nashville
|37216
|6/16
|Bars Brad; Fisher Harold; Hooper Ryan
|Blair Joy S
|$900,000
|2900 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|6/16
|Jam of TN LLC
|Buchanan Charlesetta
|$890,000
|1712 Jefferson
|Nashville
|37208
|6/1
|1712 Jefferson Street LLC
|Hardy At 1712 LLC
|$875,000
|0 5th
|Nashville
|37203
|6/3
|TLC Prop LLC
|Story Roddy L Trustee
|$860,000
|0 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|6/22
|Leverage LLC
|Haddock Lisa J; Jones Alice; Jones Jerelyn; Jones Ronald Steven; Jones Steven Michael; Jones William Ernest
|$850,000
|1040 3rd
|Nashville
|37210
|6/27
|Osoten4042 LLC
|Perryman Karen F; Perryman Raymond E
|$836,000
|2932 McGavock
|Nashville
|37214
|6/14
|Morgan Frances Elaine
|Carter Linda Ann
|$800,000
|2905 12th
|Nashville
|37204
|6/17
|Lee Allison Elizabeth Trustee
|Infini Inv LLC
|$775,000
|2416 Crocker Springs
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|6/9
|Stewart Michael G; Stewart Ruth C
|Borchert Sherry Walker; Stilts Karen; Waite Brian; Walker Edith; Walker Neena
|$775,000
|700 Hadley
|Old Hickory
|37138
|6/21
|Steunebrink Keith
|Leigh Bruce E; Leigh Kristi K
|$755,000
|1042 3rd
|Nashville
|37210
|6/27
|Osoten4042 LLC
|Perryman Karen F; Perryman Raymond E
|$752,000
|2820 Foster
|Nashville
|37210
|6/8
|Alshawi Habib; Lodhi Afzaal A
|Guy Wallace Motor Co Inc
|$715,500
|2328 Jackson Downs
|Nashville
|37214
|6/9
|Apogee Group LLC
|Kuczma John J Jr
|$700,000
|1223 4th
|Nashville
|37208
|6/29
|Clark Christopher Michael
|Vlachos Marcy Ann
|$700,000
|671 Main
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|6/13
|Kleen Wash LLC
|Beekleen LLC
|$680,000
|824 Meridian
|Nashville
|37207
|6/27
|Zeitlin Jackson
|Brown Evelyn W
|$680,000
|4834 Drakes Branch
|Nashville
|37218
|6/22
|Sdh Nashville LLC
|Db Partners LLC
|$644,000
|1031 12th
|Nashville
|37208
|6/7
|Johnson Andre
|Jdre LLC
|$625,000
|565 Veritas
|Nashville
|37211
|6/22
|Yhys LLC
|Anytime Offer LLC
|$595,000
|0 TUGGLE
|Nashville
|37211
|6/10
|Vulfpeck GP
|Whitson Mitchell D
|$500,000
|4617 Old Hickory
|Old Hickory
|37138
|6/13
|Five Peppers Ent. LLC
|Owens Chandra Dawn; Owens Joyce Maxine; Owens Myles IV; Owens Reggie Renaldo; Owens Sebra Larine
|$490,000
|413, 415 Church
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|6/1
|Ray Family Revocable Trust
|Galbreath Edward C Jr; Galbreath Edward Carter Jr; Lockridge Keturah Susanne; Watkins Paula Lucille Galbreath; Watson Paula Lucille Galbreath
|$435,000
|1085 Zophi
|Nashville
|37216
|6/27
|Featherfoot LLC
|Prince of Peace Church of God In Christ; Prince of Peace Church of God In Christ Inc
|$435,000
|739 Neelys Bend
|Madison
|37115
|6/29
|Innovestments LLC
|Altvater Gina Harper
|$400,000
|215 Chestnut
|Nashville
|37210
|6/29
|G & N Ventures LLC
|Sovereign Inv LLC
|$380,000
|222 Berry
|Nashville
|37207
|6/1
|Skaggs Bennett; McDermott Marley
|Lapsley Shannon; West Jenny
|$375,000
|7166 Harper
|Joelton
|37080
|6/27
|Jurado Angel; Ramos Edise Angel Jurado; Gutierrez Edise Jurado
|Harper Road Freewill Baptist Church Inc
|$320,000
|1808 State
|Nashville
|37203
|6/22
|Payne Dawn R
|Allen Pamela Roberts
|$295,000
|515 Menees
|Madison
|37115
|6/6
|Logan Brianne Elaine; Moran Christopher M
|Shelby John H
|$288,000
|515 Basswood
|Nashville
|37209
|6/17
|Carter Lisa
|Adams Sterlin
|$286,747
|900 19th
|Nashville
|37212
|6/17
|Hedding Katja
|Alsup Hunter; Alsup Tom
|$283,000
|706 19th
|Nashville
|37203
|6/16
|Kennedy Mariah R; Kennedy Scott G
|Maynor Amanda; Swager Alexa
|$270,000
|1808 State
|Nashville
|37203
|6/7
|Meherish Arjun
|Julie Owens Prop LLC
|$270,000
|813 Meadowlark
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|6/30
|Nash Deborah J; Nash Randolph R Sr
|Cooper Craig D; Cooper Donald P
|$235,000
|8120 Sawyer Brown
|Nashville
|37221
|6/24
|Sims Emily; Sims Will
|Simple Cremation & Funeral LLC
|$235,000
|3914 Southview
|Nashville
|37218
|6/3
|Jason Yolanda Y
|Living Dev Concepts Inc
|$230,000
|201 Acklen Park
|Nashville
|37203
|6/30
|Verma Ritu
|Meggs Family LP
|$220,000
|1212 Baptist World Center
|Nashville
|37207
|6/17
|Cream City Dev LLC; Pmc Prop LLC
|Fulton Julius
|$220,000
|4046 Lavergne Couchville
|Antioch
|37013
|6/30
|Copeland Kelly
|Tidwell Glenn Thomas Estate; Tidwell Vivan P; Tidwell Vivian
|$211,150
|14151 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|6/15
|Culbertson Anita
|Middleton Lake M
|$195,000
|3600 Hillsboro
|Nashville
|37215
|6/30
|Gao Yang
|McMillen Mary F; Thompson Martha F
|$182,000
|0 Trail Hollow
|Whites Creek
|37189
|6/30
|Kenney Travis
|Plot Holders LLC
|$179,900
|105, 205 Point East
|Nashville
|37216
|6/29
|Jams Inv LLC
|Tegarden Linda L; Tegarden Thomas K
|$155,000
|4034 Lavergne Couchville
|Antioch
|37013
|6/30
|Copeland Kelly
|Rumble Taylor A; Rumble Walter F
|$150,000
|109 Nelson
|Madison
|37115
|6/29
|Perry Kristopher
|Center William Mason
|$120,000