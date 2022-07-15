Top Davidson County commercial sales for June 2022

2300 Elliston Nashville 37203 6/8 Sunroad Elliston Place Apts LLC CL Elliston 23 Apts LLC; GL Elliston 23 Apts LLC; XI Elliston 23 Apts LLC $162,000,000

1620 West End Nashville 37203 6/21 NW Rad LLC Broadwest Hotel Partners LLC $119,000,000

521 Great Circle Nashville 37228 6/3 JLRE6 GW Owner 1 LLC Apex Glassworks LLC $93,600,000

5000 Mountain Springs Antioch 37013 6/24 Discovery TN LLC Steadfast Discovery LLC $89,000,000

1 Hickory Club Antioch 37013 6/7 Clpf The Club LLC Bedrock Holdings II Nashville LLC $77,100,000

241 4th Nashville 37219 6/29 Fairlane Hotel Partners WC LP 401 Union Hotel LLC $40,000,000

201 21st Nashville 37203 6/22 Infinity Midtown Nashville LLC Spyglass-Nashville Dallas MSUB LLC; Spyglass-Nashville Dallas FSUB LLC $35,900,000

4901, 4903, 4905, 4907, 4909, 4911, 4915, 5001, 5003 Louisiana, 4908, 4910, 4912, 5010 Tennessee Nashville 37209 6/13 Camden Nations LLC LC Nations LLC $30,000,000

3200 Park Nashville 37203 6/15 3200 Park Drive LLC Bluecross Blueshield of TN Inc $21,000,000

1 Bridgestone Nashville 37214 6/30 Nashville TN VI Fgf LLC Ymc Bridgestone Inv LLC $15,500,000

421 Thompson Nashville 37211 6/22 Tremont Tic 1 Property LLC; Tremont Tic 2 Property LLC Thompson Place Limited $15,000,000

5318 Hickory Hollow Antioch 37013 6/30 Albatross To Home At Hickory Hollow LLC Knowledge Academies Inc $14,745,000

1436 Heil Quaker, 1062, 1066 Firestone Lavergne 37086 6/29 United Rentals Realty LLC Tandem Inv LLC $12,340,000

55 Music Nashville 37203 6/6 55 Music Square West GP Iheartmedia + Entertainment Inc $11,800,000

151 1st Nashville 37201 6/29 Revelette Ent LLC 151 Nashville Project LP $10,500,000

1002 Industrial Old Hickory 37138 6/15 Bht of Fl 6532 LLC Dupont Specialty Products Usa LLC $9,500,000

733 Massman Nashville 37210 6/30 IV5 733 Massman Drive LLC Avocat Propco LLC $8,600,000

404 James Robertson Nashville 37219 6/16 300 James Robertson Prop LLC Court Square Inv LLC $8,250,000

1 Music Nashville 37203 6/15 Reg Nash 1 Music Circle North Prop Owner LP General Council on Finance & Administration of The United Methodist Church $8,150,000

400 Collins Park Antioch 37013 6/14 Sai Aekta LLC Jam LLC $8,000,000

2531, 2601 Elm Hill Nashville 37214 6/13 Elm Hill Holdings LLC Royal Elm Prop $7,524,422

1400 Brick Church Nashville 37207 6/28 Nash Brick Church LLC Shreya Inv LLC $7,500,000

625, 633 Middleton Nashville 37203 6/29 Nashville Panorama I LLC Plaza Middleton Inv LLC $6,937,875

1910 21st Nashville 37212 6/3 Lt Pig 20 LLC Tvb LLC $6,900,000

3887 Central Hermitage 37076 6/17 Bna Hermitage Apts Inv LLC Jai Ganesha LLC $6,500,000

706 19th Nashville 37203 6/16 706 19th Avenue North LLC David S Lawson Prop LLC $6,000,000

1000 Main Nashville 37206 6/22 Main Street GP C4 Five Points Nashville LLC $5,850,000

6, 8 Music Nashville 37203 6/15 Op Music Circle Lot LLC General Council on Finance & Administration of The United Methodist Church $5,000,000

911 20th Nashville 37212 6/10 Lewis & Smith Ent LLC Lewis Inv Co Inc $4,500,000

6419, 6423, 6431 Pettus Antioch 37013 6/9 Green Trails LLC Brewer Rebecca Lee; Carter James Phillip; Carter Farm Trust $4,500,000

515 Veritas Nashville 37211 6/10 517 Veritas LLC Ridgewood Partners LLC $4,450,000

1510 Lebanon Nashville 37210 6/21 Xuereb Family Revocable Trust Supreme-Om 1 LLC $4,400,000

621, 623 Middleton Nashville 37203 6/29 Nashville Panorama I LLC Ej Nash Inv LLC $4,312,125

1604 Elm Hill Nashville 37210 6/2 Al Menah Shriners Magnolia Elm Hill Partnership LP $3,900,000

4269 Pecan Valley Nashville 37218 6/1 Silva Jorge E Gann Jennifer Rose; George W Herrman Family Trust; Herrman Randall Hugh; Herrman Robert Brandon; Herrman Shirley Alford; Herrman Shirley Ann; Hinman Paul; Koenig Patricia Lynn; Randall Dennis Lynn; Randall Dorothy A; Smith Amanda Beth $3,676,000

7128 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 6/23 3 Wnr Ome TN Prop LLC Champion Car Wash LLC $3,650,000

1215 2nd Nashville 37208 6/6 EJ Nash Inv LLC BG Inv LLC $3,500,000

3308 Charlotte Nashville 37209 6/14 Invest Holdings LLC Urban View West LLC $3,400,000

1024 17th Nashville 37212 6/2 A&P Williams LLC One Hundred Percent LLC $3,050,000

3461 Hamilton Church Antioch 37013 6/22 Century Communities of TN LLC Bradburn Village Phase 4 Partnership $3,034,500

1516 Church Nashville 37203 6/3 Cannadork LLC 1516 Church Street Prop $3,000,000

234 4th Nashville 37219 6/30 Newco Arc LLC Lagrone Mary C $2,900,000

2640 Franklin Nashville 37204 6/23 3 Wnr Ome TN Prop LLC Champion Car Wash LLC $2,900,000

5701 Centennial Nashville 37209 6/17 Henrad Centennial Dev I LLC Clyne Terry $2,800,000

1120 4th Nashville 37210 6/1 1120 Inv GP Harmon Chris G; Harmon Sharon K $2,800,000

2711 Berrywood Nashville 37204 6/16 Fox James Dudney Kaplan Kenneth J $2,550,000

1108, 1110, 1120 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 6/21 Octane Partners Murf LLC Cypress David E; Cypress Laurence L; Gold Cypress Living Trust; Irrevocable 2007 Trust; Lynn Guttman Lent Revocable Trust-2016 $2,500,000

2421 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 6/16 Sharifi Jamshid; Talbott Mahsa; Vafai Parvin Dorothea Guynup Trust; Guynup Ent $2,331,500

435 Metroplex Nashville 37211 6/21 Bulldog Holdings 2 LLC Primeritus Financial Services Inc $2,255,000

1909 8th Nashville 37203 6/24 Cynthia Ann Phillips Strinich Revocable Living Trust Phillips Powell W Jr $2,100,000

0 Hills Old Hickory 37138 6/22 Cook Land Dev LLC Patton Irene G; Patton Trilby D $2,000,000

713 Ermac Nashville 37214 6/16 Ermac Drive Dev II LLC Rhythm Dev GP $2,000,000

6303 Charlotte Nashville 37209 6/23 3 Wnr One TN Prop LLC Champion Car Wash LLC $1,900,000

219 2nd Nashville 37201 6/1 Lts Inv LLC Parsley D Scott $1,875,000

2716 Westwood Nashville 37204 6/14 Brown Pants LLC How And Why Real Estate LLC $1,850,000

1044 3rd Nashville 37210 6/27 Warehouse Project LLC Perryman Karen F; Perryman Raymond E $1,838,000

4013 Travis Nashville 37211 6/21 Miller Jeffery S; Miller Julie E Archer Ent LLC $1,825,000

6116 Charlotte Nashville 37209 6/17 Fcfs TN Inc B O T LLC $1,700,000

2811 Azalea Nashville 37204 6/21 Vibe Nash LLC Williamson Nashville LLC $1,675,000

2610 Clarksville, 803 Dickerson Nashville 37208 6/3 Hassan Husni Mansour Ayesh Jad $1,650,000

3109 John A Merritt Nashville 37209 6/27 Tennessee State U. Foundation Banks Ellen Stokes; Johnson Patra Stokes; Willis Ellen Ruth Estate $1,300,000

2901 Simmons Nashville 37211 6/10 Rabiee Hamid Shahhosseini Zabihollah; Shahosseini Ali $1,300,000

4301, 4301 Alabama Nashville 37209 6/13 Afrakhteh Deirdre Igolf Prop LLC $1,300,000

725 Murfreesboro Nashville 37210 6/27 Caldwell David P III Roberts Glen L Estate $1,300,000

6402 Charlotte, 3122 Dickerson, 504 Donelson, 2617, 3719 Gallatin, 4416 Lebanon, 5130 Nolensville, 10 Thompson Nashville 37214 6/14 9 Prop GP Shamrock Ent Inc $1,247,166

2739 Old Elm Hill Nashville 37214 6/21 Alabdi Nabil; Yafai Malek N PSB Credit Services Inc $1,200,000

3800 Clarksville Nashville 37218 6/28 Op Holdings LLC Moghadom Hassan Alie $1,200,000

5307 Cane Ridge Antioch 37013 6/23 3 Wnr Ome TN Prop LLC Champion Car Wash LLC $1,127,938

2420 Cruzen Nashville 37211 6/3 Hailstate Holdings LLC Roudi Rod $1,100,000

713 Ermac Nashville 37214 6/15 Rhythm Dev GP HH Heritage Inn of Nashville LLC $1,100,000

503 Heather Nashville 37204 6/23 Wills-Brooks Inv LP Atlas Berry Hill LLC $1,095,000

2819 Gallatin Nashville 37216 6/21 Land Man Trust Watts James R; Watts Leland D $1,057,500

619 Iris Nashville 37204 6/1 Daystar Counseling Ministries Inc Kates Charles R Jr $1,000,000

26 Northcreek Goodlettsville 6/23 Old Hickory Credit Union Armed Services Mutual Benefit Assoc $1,000,000

0 Hudson Madison 37115 6/29 Sws Holdings LLC Testamentary Trust of Margaret Marie Piercey Dillard $990,000

8330 Riley Adcock Joelton 37080 6/30 Wilder Erin E Kister Edward P $972,500

3533 Dickerson Nashville 37207 6/17 Lotus Ent Inc Williams Linda F $900,000

1601 Stratford Nashville 37216 6/16 Bars Brad; Fisher Harold; Hooper Ryan Blair Joy S $900,000

2900 Dickerson Nashville 37207 6/16 Jam of TN LLC Buchanan Charlesetta $890,000

1712 Jefferson Nashville 37208 6/1 1712 Jefferson Street LLC Hardy At 1712 LLC $875,000

0 5th Nashville 37203 6/3 TLC Prop LLC Story Roddy L Trustee $860,000

0 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 6/22 Leverage LLC Haddock Lisa J; Jones Alice; Jones Jerelyn; Jones Ronald Steven; Jones Steven Michael; Jones William Ernest $850,000

1040 3rd Nashville 37210 6/27 Osoten4042 LLC Perryman Karen F; Perryman Raymond E $836,000

2932 McGavock Nashville 37214 6/14 Morgan Frances Elaine Carter Linda Ann $800,000

2905 12th Nashville 37204 6/17 Lee Allison Elizabeth Trustee Infini Inv LLC $775,000

2416 Crocker Springs Goodlettsville 37072 6/9 Stewart Michael G; Stewart Ruth C Borchert Sherry Walker; Stilts Karen; Waite Brian; Walker Edith; Walker Neena $775,000

700 Hadley Old Hickory 37138 6/21 Steunebrink Keith Leigh Bruce E; Leigh Kristi K $755,000

1042 3rd Nashville 37210 6/27 Osoten4042 LLC Perryman Karen F; Perryman Raymond E $752,000

2820 Foster Nashville 37210 6/8 Alshawi Habib; Lodhi Afzaal A Guy Wallace Motor Co Inc $715,500

2328 Jackson Downs Nashville 37214 6/9 Apogee Group LLC Kuczma John J Jr $700,000

1223 4th Nashville 37208 6/29 Clark Christopher Michael Vlachos Marcy Ann $700,000

671 Main Goodlettsville 37072 6/13 Kleen Wash LLC Beekleen LLC $680,000

824 Meridian Nashville 37207 6/27 Zeitlin Jackson Brown Evelyn W $680,000

4834 Drakes Branch Nashville 37218 6/22 Sdh Nashville LLC Db Partners LLC $644,000

1031 12th Nashville 37208 6/7 Johnson Andre Jdre LLC $625,000

565 Veritas Nashville 37211 6/22 Yhys LLC Anytime Offer LLC $595,000

0 TUGGLE Nashville 37211 6/10 Vulfpeck GP Whitson Mitchell D $500,000

4617 Old Hickory Old Hickory 37138 6/13 Five Peppers Ent. LLC Owens Chandra Dawn; Owens Joyce Maxine; Owens Myles IV; Owens Reggie Renaldo; Owens Sebra Larine $490,000

413, 415 Church Goodlettsville 37072 6/1 Ray Family Revocable Trust Galbreath Edward C Jr; Galbreath Edward Carter Jr; Lockridge Keturah Susanne; Watkins Paula Lucille Galbreath; Watson Paula Lucille Galbreath $435,000

1085 Zophi Nashville 37216 6/27 Featherfoot LLC Prince of Peace Church of God In Christ; Prince of Peace Church of God In Christ Inc $435,000

739 Neelys Bend Madison 37115 6/29 Innovestments LLC Altvater Gina Harper $400,000

215 Chestnut Nashville 37210 6/29 G & N Ventures LLC Sovereign Inv LLC $380,000

222 Berry Nashville 37207 6/1 Skaggs Bennett; McDermott Marley Lapsley Shannon; West Jenny $375,000

7166 Harper Joelton 37080 6/27 Jurado Angel; Ramos Edise Angel Jurado; Gutierrez Edise Jurado Harper Road Freewill Baptist Church Inc $320,000

1808 State Nashville 37203 6/22 Payne Dawn R Allen Pamela Roberts $295,000

515 Menees Madison 37115 6/6 Logan Brianne Elaine; Moran Christopher M Shelby John H $288,000

515 Basswood Nashville 37209 6/17 Carter Lisa Adams Sterlin $286,747

900 19th Nashville 37212 6/17 Hedding Katja Alsup Hunter; Alsup Tom $283,000

706 19th Nashville 37203 6/16 Kennedy Mariah R; Kennedy Scott G Maynor Amanda; Swager Alexa $270,000

1808 State Nashville 37203 6/7 Meherish Arjun Julie Owens Prop LLC $270,000

813 Meadowlark Goodlettsville 37072 6/30 Nash Deborah J; Nash Randolph R Sr Cooper Craig D; Cooper Donald P $235,000

8120 Sawyer Brown Nashville 37221 6/24 Sims Emily; Sims Will Simple Cremation & Funeral LLC $235,000

3914 Southview Nashville 37218 6/3 Jason Yolanda Y Living Dev Concepts Inc $230,000

201 Acklen Park Nashville 37203 6/30 Verma Ritu Meggs Family LP $220,000

1212 Baptist World Center Nashville 37207 6/17 Cream City Dev LLC; Pmc Prop LLC Fulton Julius $220,000

4046 Lavergne Couchville Antioch 37013 6/30 Copeland Kelly Tidwell Glenn Thomas Estate; Tidwell Vivan P; Tidwell Vivian $211,150

14151 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 6/15 Culbertson Anita Middleton Lake M $195,000

3600 Hillsboro Nashville 37215 6/30 Gao Yang McMillen Mary F; Thompson Martha F $182,000

0 Trail Hollow Whites Creek 37189 6/30 Kenney Travis Plot Holders LLC $179,900

105, 205 Point East Nashville 37216 6/29 Jams Inv LLC Tegarden Linda L; Tegarden Thomas K $155,000

4034 Lavergne Couchville Antioch 37013 6/30 Copeland Kelly Rumble Taylor A; Rumble Walter F $150,000