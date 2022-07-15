VOL. 46 | NO. 28 | Friday, July 15, 2022

Full Moon Pickin’ Party. Enjoy traditional bluegrass music, local food trucks, craft beer and more under a full moon at one of Nashville’s more picturesque settings: Percy Warner Park. $25. Friday, 6-10 p.m. Percy Warner Equestrian Barn, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Information

FRIDAY, JULY 15

Rutherford Chamber 101 Orientation

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

Google Business Webinar

Explore Google Business Profiles, a free tool for local businesses that want to connect with customers on Google search and maps. This is a deep dive into Google Business Profiles and the many features and tools business owners can use to do business directly from the Search page with customers and prospects. Led by Grow With Google speaker and trainer Demming Bass. Noon-1 p.m. Information

Maury Alliance Membership 101

Learn how to maximize your chamber membership and discover ways to get involved with Maury Alliance. Maury Alliance 106 West 6th St., Columbia. 1-2 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, JULY 16

Lakefest at Percy Priest Lake

Trop Rock Music Festival kicks off with live music at 10:30 a.m. with the final band taking the stage at 9 p.m. Performers include Katrina Burgoyne, Kirstie Kraus, Mike Nash, Aubrey Wollett, Ray Boone, Steve Hopper, Beth Travers and Dave Signs and Bang Woollett Shrimp. 11 p.m. VIP party with special guest Tim Charron. Attendees are asked to bring chairs. No coolers will be allowed. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Information

Big Band Dances

Centennial Park Event Shelter. Band starts performing at 7:30 p.m. with a free dance lesson. South Jackson St. Band (swing). Additional dates: July 23 (foxtrot) and July 30 (foxtrot). Free and open for all ages. Information

Cornelia Fort Pickin’ Party

Guests can expect stage performances by local artists, craft beer, family activities and food vendors. Performers: Blue Cactus and The Woods. 5:30 p.m. $18 per person, 15 and older. All proceeds from the event go toward revitalization projects at Shelby Park & Bottoms and Cornelia Fort Air Park. Cornelia Fort Airport, 1199 Shadow Lane, #1093, Nashville. Information

TUESDAY, JULY 19

Intro Nashville: Program Info Session

A virtual information session to hear more about the benefits and value of the Chamber’s Intro Nashville program. The multiday, immersive program will help participants establish new friendships, new ideas, new networks and new perspectives from a diverse group of people within our growing community. Zoom login information included in your registration confirmation email. 10-10:30 a.m. Free. Additional option: Thursday, July 21, 1 p.m. Information

Williamson State of the County

Mayor Rogers Anderson’s address will give an overview of how the county is performing on economic indicators such as financial health, education, public safety, transportation, job growth and employment and capital investments. Anderson also will outline the county’s budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. Franklin Marriott Cool Springs, 700 Cool Springs Blvd., Franklin. Fee: $85 for members, $100 for guests, $1,500 for table sponsors (reserved company table for 10). Information

WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

Gallatin Young Professionals

Join Gallatin Young Professionals as they venture out to various local eateries & grow their networks. This event takes place at a new spot every month on the third Wednesday and is Dutch-style. Fairvue Pizza & Pub, 1483 Nashville Pike. 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, JULY 21

Gallatin Industry Roundtable

Industry Roundtables are striving to promote community over competition by providing a place where attendees can discuss what’s happening in the business sector and also mingle with others from different industries to make valuable connections. Coffee will be provided, and a Chamber team member will be at each meeting to help connect members to resources. 8:30-9:30 a.m. The Gathering Place by Bit-O-Honey, 450 W Main Street. Registration required. Fee Included in Chamber membership. Information

Third Thursday: Your Small Business Toolkit

Guest speaker: Jessica Largen, vice president of human resources for Manchester Tank. Largen will present tips for online talent searches, best practices for interviewing and onboarding. These presentations are designed to be conversational, and the audience is encouraged to engage with the speaker. Open networking before and after the event. Hilton Garden Inn Brentwood, 217 Centerview Drive. 3-4:30 p.m. Free, but register to attend. Information

Leadership Gallatin

Leadership Gallatin offers participants who work, serve and/or live in Gallatin an insider view of the city. Through an eight-month program, participants will become aware of local needs, opportunities and attractions in the Gallatin area. Open to those interested in applying for the 2022-2023 class. Alumni and program coordinators will be on-site, reconnecting and available to answer any questions. 4-6 p.m. Historic Stonewall, 332 E Main Street, Gallatin. Alumni fee: $20, no cost for recruits. Drinks and appetizers available. Information

FRIDAY, JULY 22

Night Market

Night Market offers the community an opportunity to shop, sip and dine under the stars while supporting farmers, artists, local businesses and community organizations. Night Market occurs on the fourth Friday of every month, 6-9 p.m. Featuring live music (with the occasional DJ). Information

SATURDAY, JULY 23

Music City Brewers Festival

Sample beers from more than 40 local, regional and national breweries, seltzers and spirits while enjoying live music at Nashville’s original beer festival. Food will be available for purchase from local restaurants and food trucks. Proceeds benefit The Nashville Humane Association. 5-9 p.m., Music City Walk of Fame Park, 121 Fourth Avenue South. Information

Bluebird on the Mountain

James Slater, Kat Higgins, and Bobby Hamrick perform at the Vanderbilt Dyer Observatory on one of the tallest hilltops in Nashville. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and drink and relax on the Observatory’s front lawn for an evening of sunset, music and stars. Gates open at 6 p.m. Show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets