VOL. 46 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 8, 2022

Wall Street ends winning week with mixed close on jobs data Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is closing out a winning week with a sputtering finish on Friday, as stocks waffled following a stronger-than-expected report on the U.S. jobs market.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% after earlier flipping between a loss of 0.9% and a gain of 0.4%.

A surprisingly strong jobs report showed that employers are continuing to hire despite worries about a possible recession. But the data also likely keeps the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates sharply.

Treasury yields rose.

Despite its weak finish, the S&P 500 delivered just its third winning week in the last 14.