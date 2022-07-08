VOL. 46 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 8, 2022

Wall Street rallies again, even as bond market signals worry The Associated Press Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



Stocks rallied again on Wall Street Thursday, and the S&P 500 is closing out a fourth straight gain. The 1.5% rise marks the longest winning streak for the index since March.

Most of the market climbed, and energy-producing companies led the way after oil prices recovered a chunk of their sharp losses from earlier in the week.

The bond market is still showing signs of worry about a possible recession, though.

A report on Thursday showed more workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than expected.

A report on Friday will show more broadly how the jobs market is doing.