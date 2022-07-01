VOL. 46 | NO. 26 | Friday, July 1, 2022

Stocks rise after release of Fed meeting minutes The Associated Press Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street Wednesday following the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting. The S&P 500 rose 0.4%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2% and the Nasdaq rose 0.3%. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks remained in the red, a sign that investors are worried about economic growth. The minutes of the two-day meeting last month show that Fed officials concluded higher interest rates could be needed to restrain what they saw as a worrying trend: consumers starting to anticipate higher inflation. Bond yields rose.