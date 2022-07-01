Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 26 | Friday, July 1, 2022

US indexes shake off an early slump and eke out gains

The Associated Press

Updated 3:18PM
Major stock indexes shook off an early slump and ended with meager gains on Wall Street Tuesday as worries about the economy continue to weigh on markets.

Oil prices slumped, bringing the price of U.S. crude back below $100 a barrel for the first time since early May.

Tech stocks staged a turnaround and ended higher. The S&P 500 eked out a gain of 0.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.7%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average remained in the red, losing 0.4%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates, fell to 2.82%.

