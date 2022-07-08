Job uncertainties we’ve embraced still have their risks

VOL. 46 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 8, 2022

Much of what we’ve seen in the news lately shares a common theme: fear. The stock market is down, hiring might be slowing and prices are skyrocketing. The labor shortage still exists, and supply chain issues have not been fully resolved.

We’re living with uncertainty, and uncertainty creates fear. But, it could be argued that uncertainty was there all along.

Uncertainty and fear are often the products of the unknown and of change. These feelings can lead us to try to find, or to stay in a stable spot. We might remain with our current employer for the job security. We might try to minimize the change we introduce into our lives. This makes sense and can often be a matter of survival.

But, in today’s business environment, uncertainty might become a normal part of working.

Let’s back up a little. Just a few generations ago, a stable corporate job would last for your entire career. If you were pragmatic, you’d get one job and slowly climb the company ladder one rung at a time.

This has evolved. For many career paths, the way to the top now comes through a series of job changes. Whether you’re switching companies or career fields, the road is no longer linear.

The more nonlinear your career, the more you’re introducing both change and risk. After all, you might join a new company that is not a fit. You might try a new type of role and find it doesn’t work for you. But, many successful careers now demand this type of change to continue to grow.

Your company is less likely to invest resources in you if your path will lead you outside their doors. This forces you to be in the driver’s seat. You must make your own connections, be in charge of your own education and make your own way. You must be the CEO of your own career.

You must also show up as a ready-made package, as if you were a consultant. It is similar to running a small business. But it doesn’t come without risks.

You might not always have the same income. Competition is tougher. You must prove your value to stay relevant. In other words, the market is full of uncertainty and change. But, this kind of uncertainty already exists in today’s working world.

If you find yourself at a point in your career where you’re ready for a change, don’t wait. Things might not feel more stable soon.

Don’t get me wrong: I’m not suggesting you quit your job with no plan. It means that you should start taking small steps today that will lead to bigger changes later.

Begin networking and interviewing for jobs. Walk yourself through the uncertainty and change one step at a time.

Angela Copeland, a leadership and career expert, can be reached at copelandcoaching.com.