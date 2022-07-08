YWCA opens calls for Women of Achievement

VOL. 46 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 8, 2022

YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee is calling for nominations for the 31st annual Academy for Women of Achievement, presented by Amazon. The AWA award recognizes Middle Tennessee women who have made extraordinary accomplishments through career success, community service and leadership.

They are also dedicated to the YWCA mission of eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. Nomination forms can be found on YWCA’s website.

“The Academy for Women of Achievement recognizes women who have made their own unique mark on the Nashville and Middle Tennessee community,” said YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee President and CEO Sharon K. Roberson. “Honorees are passionate about empowering other women and improving the community in which we live, work and play. They are role models to us all.”

YWCA also honors a local organization each year with the AWA corporate award. Corporate nominees must be Middle Tennessee companies or organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to aid the entry, career advancement and working conditions of female employees.

Nomination forms are available on the YWCA website, and the deadline for submitting nominations is Sunday, July 10. Honorees will be announced in August/September. The induction ceremony will be held Jan. 26, 2023, at the Music City Center.

MTSU team nets lunar rover award

MTSU students earned the Phoenix Award in the college/university division at this year’s NASA Space & Rocket Center Human Exploration Rover Challenge, held virtually earlier this year because of the pandemic.

This year’s rover challenge involved 91 teams, including 58 colleges and 33 high schools.

The challenge tasked U.S. and international student teams with designing, engineering and testing a human-powered rover on a course simulating terrain found on rocky bodies in the solar system. Teams also performed mission assignments while negotiating the course, including sample retrievals and spectrographic analysis.

Team members included captain Ali Zand, rover operators Max Rauch, Ashleigh Moffett, Hannah Guthrie and Kari Williams, administrative assistant Nathan Smith, Hunter Hudson, Morgan Olsen, Dan Hannett and Rick Taylor.

The Phoenix Award is given to the teams who raised their scores with the greatest improvement from the design review to the operational readiness review, both held at different times of the year, NASA Marshall Space Flight Center officials said.

“We are proud of them (MTSU lunar rover team) for their 2022 accomplishments and even more proud of their continued involvement with NASA’s Human Exploration Rover Challenge,” said Christopher Blair, who works in community relations with NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. “MTSU has a track record of success and we enjoy having them participate each year.”

Engineering, architectural licensing now broader

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s Division of Regulatory Boards announced legislation enacted July 1 will bring additional flexibility for the licensure of engineering and architectural professionals.

The state Board of Examiners for Architects and Engineers will accept applications for licensure from engineering and architectural professionals possessing broader educational backgrounds than previously allowed while balancing the importance of protecting the health, safety and welfare of Tennesseans.

The Board of Examiners for Architects and Engineers sets the standards and qualifications for the education, experience and performance for architects, engineers, landscape architects and interior designers. Tennessee has more than 20,000 design professionals across these four professions.

Under the new law, current licensing requirements will continue while broadening the requirements to allow the registration of engineers, engineer interns and landscape architects.

Information: www.tn.gov/commerce/regboards/architects-engineers.html, 615 741-3221, 800 256-5758, ce.aeboard@tn.gov.

Power Nationals hit Superspeedway Sept. 3-4

PowerNation Studios and Nashville Superspeedway will partner to present the inaugural Power Nationals sponsored by Summit Racing Equipment on Sept. 3-4 at the Superspeedway.

Franklin-based PowerNation Studios is the production company for some of the most popular how-to programs for auto enthusiasts such as “Detroit Muscle,” “Music City Trucks,” “Engine Power,” and “Carcass.”

“The Nashville area is home to a huge, passionate car enthusiast community, and we couldn’t ask for a better partner to host PowerNation Studio’s first ever live event than the Nashville Superspeedway,” said Matthew Hawkins, president of PowerNation.

”We have thousands of car enthusiasts visit our facility each year, so naturally we are thrilled about this partnership and the opportunity to present the inaugural Power Nationals event,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president and general manager. “The goal from the first day of our rebirth has been to transform our facility into a regional center for all kinds of entertainment options, and this partnership further demonstrates our commitment to hosting first-class events for the residents and visitors of Middle Tennessee.”

Power Nationals will feature events and attractions for attendees of all ages. A car, truck and exotic vehicles show will run all day both Saturday and Sunday. All vehicles entered in the shows will have a special opportunity to exit the Superspeedway by driving the 1.33-mile D-shaped oval racetrack.

Driving competitions include an auto cross Saturday and a drifting exhibition Sunday. Attendees can also participate in skills challenges like the Engine Power Bolt-on competition. Demos and guest interviews will take place at the center of the action on the live stage.

Doors will open at 9 a.m. and the event will close at 5 p.m. on both days. Parking will be free.

First TN Buc-ee’s opens in Crossville

Texas-based travel center company Buc-ee’s opened its first store in Tennessee June 27. The new Crossville location, equidistant from Nashville and Knoxville, highlights the company’s emphasis on fresh food and a fun guest experience.

The grand opening celebration drew state and local leaders including Tennessee State Sen. Paul Bailey; Speaker Cameron Sexton of the Tennessee House of Representatives; U.S. Congressman John Rose; Crossville Mayor James Mayberry; and Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster.

Located at 2045 Genesis Road, the store occupies more than 53,400 square feet and offers 120 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers.

Buc-ee’s favorites including Texas barbecue, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries are all available in the store as well.

Buc-ee’s Crossville will bring 175 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401(k), and three weeks of paid vacation.

Dreamliner acquires Diamond Coach Leasing

California-based Dreamliner Luxury Coaches announced it has more than doubled its fleet with the acquisition of Diamond Coach Leasing from longtime owner and entrepreneur, Kylee Ervin. This move also establishes Dreamliner’s new corporate headquarters and facility in Nashville.

“It’s a big deal for us just having an East Coast location,” says Jeremy Maul, CEO of Dreamliner of the purchase, which provides Dreamliner nationwide coverage. “Expanding our footprint, as well as our fleet, was something we have been considering for over a year, and Kylee Ervin and her Diamond team have been a staple in the music scene for 20 years. It’s the perfect expansion for our brand.”

”We’ve worked really hard to become a trusted partner for touring artists and entertainers, so it goes without saying that this decision was one we weighed heavily,” adds Ervin, founder of Diamond Coach. “We’re proud to see what we’ve built will continue to expand with Dreamliner at the helm.”

Dreamliner continues to re-imagine the art of luxury travel through its tour bus builds, creating an elevated experience with each unit, on average costing up to $1 million per build. “Not as big as some competitors, we offer a boutique experience,” Maul adds. “We pride ourselves on quality and attention to detail. That’s the Dreamliner difference”

This acquisition marks Caprice Capital Partners’ second transaction with the Dreamliner team since the partnership began in October 2020 during the height of the pandemic. Caprice has invested more than $50 million since partnering with Dreamliner.

Dreamliner’s East Coast operations will be in Nashville with its West Coast operations in Fontana, California. Ervin will remain involved in bus builds and will be serving on Dreamliner’s board of directors.

New Four Seasons now accepting reservations

The new Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville, scheduled to open this September, is now accepting reservations.

The 40-story glass tower, featuring both guest accommodations and private residences, is located at 222 Second Ave. South.

“With every new location, Four Seasons takes inspiration from the local community and culture, celebrating what makes it special today, and proudly contributing to its future,” says Antoine Chahwan, Four Seasons President, Hotel Operations-Americas East. “Nashville’s creative spirit makes it one of the country’s most exciting destinations, and it will soon be home to a truly exceptional Four Seasons experience.”

The building, designed by Soloman Cordwell Buenz architects features panoramic city and river views in every direction. Light-filled interiors crafted by Marzipan and HOK pay homage to Tennessee’s iron industry heritage, while making thoroughly modern use of steel, copper, bronze and the state’s native black walnut.

An art collection featuring local and international artists speaks to the city’s reputation for attracting creativity, including more than 700 reproductions by Berlin-based multi-disciplined contemporary artist Gregor Hildebrandt.

Guest accommodations, including 193 rooms and 42 suites, are between the seventh and 14th floors, and the Hotel is also home to 144 fully serviced Four Seasons Private Residences on its uppermost floors.

“Opening up for reservations brings us one step closer to our opening day, and we simply can’t wait,” says Richard Poskanzer, general manager of Four Seasons Hotel Nashville. “The city’s authentic Southern hospitality and our own commitment to treating our guests with genuine warmth and care are a perfect match.”

Reservations: 615 610-6995, www.fourseasons.com/nashville