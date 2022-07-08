VOL. 46 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 8, 2022

3rd annual Kitty Hall Adoption Event. The city of Franklin is teaming with the Williamson County Animal Center with a fundraising and adoption event in City Hall in downtown Franklin, with WCAC offering half-price adoptions. Mars Petcare is joining in the fun with giveaways for those who adopt. Free coffee and drinks will be available from Starbucks. Donations for the WCAC will also be accepted. Attendees to Kitty Hall will have the opportunity to adopt a cat, cuddle and play with kittens and take photos. $25 for a cat or kitten. Friday, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, JULY 8

Rutherford Chamber 101 Orientation

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

SATURDAY, JULY 9

Peach Fest 2022

Morning Glory Orchard 20th Anniversary Peach Festival, 7690 Nolensville Road. Sixty vendors, seven food trucks, cornhole, face painting and more. Free family friendly event. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Information

Big Band Dances

Centennial Park Event Shelter. Band starts preforming at 7:30 p.m. with a free dance lesson. Music City Big Band (swing). Additional dates: July 16 (swing), July 23 (foxtrot) and July 30 (foxtrot). Free and open for all ages. Information

MONDAY, JULY 11

REIN Event

July Main Event: How to reduce your property taxes and true intergenerational wealth: how to get the kids in your life into real estate investing. Eric and Lila Wohlwend share information on how they teach their children the responsibilities of investing in real estate and managing their own investments. Oak Hill Assembly, 5200 Franklin Pike. 5:30-9 p.m., with the main event beginning at 7 p.m. Fee: Free for members, $35 for non-members. Registration required. Information

TUESDAY, JULY 12

Chamber Chat – Morning Session

Learn how to make the most of your membership and about how your business plays a key role in the Chamber’s mission to create regional economic prosperity. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 500 11th Ave. North, Suite 200. 8:45-10 a.m. Information

Williamson 101

Williamson 101 provides new and potential members a chance to learn how to maximize their membership with Williamson, Inc. Discover ways to volunteer, get involved, network, engage and connect while you learn and grow personally and professionally. Williamson, Inc. Conference Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Ste. 630, Franklin. Parking: 4000 Rush Street. Information

Intro Nashville: Program Info Session

A virtual information session about the Chamber’s Intro Nashville program. The multiday, immersive program helps participants establish new friendships, new ideas, new networks and new perspectives from a diverse group of people within our growing community. Zoom login information included in your registration confirmation email. 11-11:30 a.m. Free. Additional option: Thursday, July 14, 1-1:30 p.m. Information

Candidate Meet & Greet

This community event gives everyone an opportunity to meet and greet the candidates running for office in August. Columbia Central High School, Event Entrance Hall, 921 Lion Parkway, Columbia. 5-7 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, JULY 13

Maury Alliance Monthly Chamber Coffee

A free networking event and members and future members. Legends Restaurant, 2401 Pulaski Hwy. 9-10 a.m. Bring plenty of business cards. Information

THURSDAY, JULY 14

Mayoral Candidate Forum

Maury Alliance is hosting a forum with the candidates running for Maury County Mayor in August. This event is for the public and everyone is welcome to attend. 5 p.m. 2022 mayoral candidates include David Baker, Shelia Butt and Charlie Norman. Information

FRIDAY, JULY 15

Full Moon Pickin’ Party

This unique bluegrass music series attracts families, friends and dog lovers from all over to hear local musicians play together under the full moon in one of Nashville’s more picturesque settings: Percy Warner Park. In addition to music, there will be local food trucks, craft beer and more. $25. 6-10 p.m. Percy Warner Equestrian Barn, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Information

Maury Alliance Membership 101

Learn how to maximize your chamber membership and discover ways to get involved with Maury Alliance. Maury Alliance 106 West 6th St., Columbia. 1-2 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, JULY 16

Cornelia Fort Pickin’ Party

Guests can expect stage performances by local artists, craft beer, family activities, food vendors and community pickin’. Performers: Blue Cactus and The Woods. 5:30 p.m. $18 per person, 15 and older. All proceeds from the event go toward revitalization projects at Shelby Park & Bottoms and Cornelia Fort Air Park. Cornelia Fort Airport, 1199 Shadow Lane, #1093, Nashville. Information

Lakefest At Percy Priest Lake

Trop Rock Music Festival kicks off with live music at 10:30 a.m. with the final band taking the stage at 9 p.m. Performers include Katrina Burgoyne, Kirstie Kraus, Mike Nash, Aubrey Wollett, Ray Boone, Steve Hopper, Beth Travers and Dave Signs and Bang Woollett Shrimp. 11 p.m. VIP party with special guest Tim Charron. Attendees are asked to bring chairs. No coolers will be allowed. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Information

TUESDAY, JULY 19

Williamson State of the County

Mayor Rogers Anderson’s address will give an overview of how the county is performing on economic indicators such as financial health, education, public safety, transportation, job growth and employment, and capital investments. Anderson also will outline the county’s budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. Franklin Marriott Cool Springs, 700 Cool Springs Blvd., Franklin. Fee: $85 for members, $100 for guests, $1,500 for table sponsors (reserved company table for 10). Information

SATURDAY, JULY 23

Music City Brewers Festival

Sample beers from over 40 local, regional and national breweries, seltzers and spirits while enjoying live music at Nashville’s original beer festival. Food will be available for purchase from local restaurants and food trucks. Proceeds benefit The Nashville Humane Association. 5-9 p.m., Music City Walk of Fame Park, 121 4th Avenue South. Information