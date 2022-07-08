Genesco taps Sandfort as independent director

VOL. 46 | NO. 27 | Friday, July 8, 2022

The independent directors of the Genesco board have unanimously selected Gregory A. Sandfort as the company’s lead independent director. Sandfort succeeds Matthew C. Diamond, who has served in that role for the past four years.

Sandfort, who joined Genesco’s board in 2021, will continue to serve on Genesco’s audit and compensation committees. Diamond will remain on the Genesco board.

Sandfort served as CEO of Tractor Supply Company May 2016-January 2020 and as a member of its board of directors February 2013-May 2020. Sandfort held a variety of senior leadership roles at Tractor Supply including president and chief executive officer December 2012-May 2016, and president and chief operating officer February 2012-December 2012.

Following his retirement, he served as a strategic adviser and consultant to Tractor Supply.

He previously held senior leadership roles with Michaels Stores, Inc., including president, chief operating officer and executive vice president – general merchandise manager. Sandfort has been a director of WD-40 Company since 2011 and its lead independent director since October 2020. He is a former director of Kirkland’s, Inc.

39-person class completes Leadership Middle TN

Leadership Middle Tennessee added the 31-person class of 2022 to its alumni base with a commencement event and alumni reception Tuesday, June 14, at Adventure Science Center. The graduates completed an 11-month experiential journey to learn more about the 10 counties in Middle Tennessee. Graduates are:

Kimberly (Kim) Baker, Gallatin Chamber of Commerce

William (Jeff) Bennett, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville

Melissa Blackburn, Division II General Sessions Court

Roy (Bo) Bowen, FreseniusRx

Kenneth (Kenny) Boyd, Maury County

Amelia Bozeman, Tennessee Small Business Development Center at MTSU

Valencia Breckenridge, GraceWorks Ministries

Karen Clark, First Bank

Margaret Cole, CareNet Pregnancy Medical Center

Kelley Crecelius, First Horizon Bank

Jessica Dauphin, Transit Alliance of Middle Tennessee

Esterlene Dukes, General Motors

Shan Foster, YWCA of Nashville & Middle Tennessee

Shelly Hazle, Greater Nashville Regional Council

Brian Hercules, town of Smyrna

Brett Jackson, Millan Enterprises

Megan Keen, Tennessee Valley Authority

Walter “Walt” Lord, Austin Peay State University

John McDearman, Wilson Bank and Trust

Susan Minor, Franklin Housing Authority

Jackie Morgan, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta – Nashville Branch

Eric Moses, Nashville Speedway

Elizabeth (Liz) Palmer, Middle Street Partners

Julie Perry, Diocese of Nashville

Kris Phillips, Austin Peay State University Foundation

Martin Plumlee, Plumlee & Associates LLC

Kevin Releford, Gap, Inc.

Susanne Sager, Lipscomb University College of Business

ZaBrina Seay, Wilson County Veterans Service Office

Loren Sluder, Community Life Bridge

Robert Smith, Helios Energy US, MagMann LED

Jerome (J.T.) Terrell, Cheatham Connect

Asailio “Ace” Timmermeier, city of Springfield

Laura Travis, Tennessee College of Applied Technology

Lewis Walling, Robertson County Schools

Andy White, Easterseals Tennessee

Yolonda “Yolo” Williams, Women Veterans of America

Gail Young, Fortera Credit Union

Nancy Youssef, Soles 4 Souls

LifePoint Health fills 2 executive positions

LifePoint Health, a diversified health care delivery network dedicated to its mission of Making Communities Healthier, has promoted Jason Zachariah to executive vice president and chief operating officer and Aaron Lewis to executive vice president, growth and integrated solutions.

These appointments follow the retirement of Victor Giovanetti, who most recently served as president, hospital operations and has been with LifePoint for nine years.

Zachariah most recently served as president, integrated solutions, a role in which he led rehabilitation and behavioral health operations, joint venture services, physician services, information technology, marketing, business transformation and development initiatives. He will lead operations for the company’s key lines of business, including acute care hospital operations, rehabilitation and behavioral health operations, quality and clinical services and integrated revenue management.

Zachariah joined LifePoint in 2021 from Kindred Healthcare, where he served as president and chief operating officer. He earned his MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University and holds a master’s degree in biotechnology from Northwestern and a bachelor’s degree in biology from Duke University.

Lewis most recently served as senior vice president, care continuum and business transformation. He will be responsible for overseeing physician services, growth and outreach and business transformation, and directing organic growth opportunities and strategic partnerships across LifePoint’s communities.

Before joining LifePoint Health in 2018 as SVP, physician enterprise and strategic growth, Lewis was SVP of strategic growth for RCCH HealthCare Partners. Lewis holds a degree in finance from Carnegie Mellon University.

Wayspring promotes Mason to C-suite post

Wayspring, a value-based health care organization that provides medical, behavioral health and social support services to people with complex needs, has announced the promotion of Beth Mason to chief customer officer, with the primary responsibility of building and managing customer partnerships.

Mason has spent the last decade leading various health care operations and has extensive experience in managing customer relationships at Wayspring, having previously served as senior vice president of market operations. Mason joined Wayspring in early 2017 and has held a variety of leadership positions within the company, including director of strategic accounts and vice president of market operations.

A Nashville native, Mason is a graduate of Princeton University with a degree in sociology and independent studies in population health. Mason is a member of the 2022 Council Fellows, a highly selective executive leadership program offered by the Nashville Health Care Council.

ESa adds architects, IT personnel

Local architecture firm ESa has added Kasey Tinnerello, Shani Klein, Hannah Terry, Alma Chantaca and Andrew Greene.

Tinnerello joins ESa as a recent graduate from Louisiana Tech University where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in architecture.

Klein holds a degree in economics from Queens College, City University of New York, and a master’s of architecture from City College of New York. Previously a project manager for CetraRuddy Architecture in New York City, Klein joins ESa as a project manager.

Hannah Terry joins ESa as a design manager. A Western Kentucky University graduate, she holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in architecture from University of Kentucky. Terry previously was with Powell Design studio as a project manager.

Alma Chantaca joins ESa in the position of VDT Coordinator. Chantaca earned an associate degree in architectural engineering technology from Nashville State Community College. She comes to ESa with a background in sales and project management.

Andrew Greene returns to ESa in the role of project manager. Greene holds a degree in architecture from University of Tennessee and was an architect for Pimus Companies before rejoining ESa.

Zook named principal at Hastings

Hastings has announced the promotions of an interdisciplinary group of individuals who play an integral role in the firm. With expertise in design, project management, planning, community advocacy and visualization, Hastings’ leadership team is united by their shared commitment to advancing the professional practice of design within the firm, community and industry.

Mark A. Zook, AIA, LEED AP, has been promoted to principal, joining William W. Hastings, David A. Bailey, David M. Powell, Charles E. Gannaway, Sara J. Atherton, and Derek B. Schmidt in principal level leadership of the firm.

For two decades, Zook has played an important role in raising the firm’s profile through the successful execution of some of Hastings’ most complicated award-winning projects. His work includes 805 Lea, Montgomery Bell Academy master plan, Vertis Green Hills, Twelve | Twelve, Vanderbilt University School of Nursing and Metro Nashville Police Department Headquarters and Family Safety Center.

SV Design adds to team of designers

Architecture and design firm SV Design announced the addition of Emily Hall to its design team.

Hall previously worked as an interior design intern at Kidd Interiors. There she developed planning concepts, managed textile and furniture sales and co-led a $1 million client project.

Hall earned a degree in architecture from the University of Kentucky.