Wall Street closes higher but still ends week in the red

Stocks shook off a morning slump and ended higher Friday, but not enough to erase their losses for the week.

It was the fourth losing week in the last five for Wall Street.

The latest choppy trading comes as investors worry about high inflation and the possibility that higher interest rates could bring on a recession.

The S&P 500 rose 1.1%. It is coming off of its worst quarter since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% and the Nasdaq added 0.9%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.89%.