The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 26 | Friday, July 1, 2022

Stocks slump, closing out worst quarter since early 2020

The Associated Press

Updated 3:10PM
Stocks fell again on Wall Street Thursday, closing out the worst quarter for the market since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. The S&P 500 index lost 0.9%.

It's now down 21% since hitting a record high at the beginning of the year, having entered a bear market earlier in June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8% and the Nasdaq fell 1.3%. Tech stocks and retailers and other companies that rely directly on consumer spending posted some of the biggest losses, as they have all year.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.01%.

