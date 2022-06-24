VOL. 46 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 24, 2022

US stocks slip, on track for 4th monthly loss this year The Associated Press Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



Stocks ended mostly lower on Wall Street Wednesday, keeping the market on track for its fourth monthly loss this year.

The S&P 500 fell 0.1%. The benchmark index has been volatile all week, and is down 20% for the year as investors worry about inflation and rising interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq fell less than 0.1%. Small company stocks fell sharply.

Bed Bath & Beyond plunged 23.6% after reporting a far bigger loss than analysts expected and replacing its CEO.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.10%.