VOL. 46 | NO. 26 | Friday, July 1, 2022

Musicians Corner. Live music, food vendors, local artisans, a children’s area and more in a family friendly environment. Centennial Park. Friday: 5-9 p.m., Saturday: noon-6 p.m. Free. Information

FRIDAY, JULY 1

Rutherford Chamber 101 Orientation

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

SATURDAY, JULY 2

Patriot Potluck Breakfast Gathering

Robertson County Republican Party. Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Blvd., Springfield. 8:30 a.m. Information

First Saturday Art Crawl

Monthly event is held on the first Saturday of every month in Downtown Nashville. Enjoy art galleries, street art, live music and complimentary cocktails provided at most of the stops. This event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome, but attendees must be 21 or older to drink. 5-8 p.m. Information

MONDAY, JULY 4

Music City Hot Chicken Festival

The 16th annual event brings together the local community and visitors to celebrate the uniquely Nashville dish. Festivities kick off at 10:30 a.m. with the fire truck parade. Visitors can enjoy Hot Chicken from Nashville’s best Hot Chicken establishments, cold beer from Yazoo and other edibles from local vendors. Live music from local bands, and a hot chicken competition for amateur cooks. All proceeds from the festival benefit the Friends of Shelby Park and Bottoms. East Park. Information

JULY 3-4

Independence Day Celebrations

Roundup of Midstate events, from Nashville to Ft. Campbell to Murfreesboro, at page x.

TUESDAY, JULY 5

Intro Nashville: Program Info Session

A virtual information session to hear more about the benefits and value of the Chamber’s Intro Nashville program. The multiday, immersive program will help participants establish new friendships, new ideas, new networks and new perspectives from a diverse group of people within our growing community. Zoom login information included in your registration confirmation email. 10-10:30 a.m. Free. Additional option: Thursday, July 7, 1 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

Coffee & Connect

Connect with other Gallatin Young Professionals at various coffee shops in Gallatin. Ryan Baker from the Sumner County Museum will be guest speaker. Stomping Grounds, 532 Hartsville Pike, Gallatin. 8-9 a.m. Fee: Free event, but members purchase their own coffee. Information

Maury Alliance Retail Committee

Maury Alliance staff and city officials will gather to brainstorm ideas and best practices for the small-business community of Maury County. All retailers are welcome to attend. Maury Alliance Conference room, 106 West 6th Street. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

Member Connect Leads Exchange

Connect with fellow members while gaining exposure for your business at the monthly Leads Exchange. This is a facilitated, small group networking opportunity allowing each attendee to talk about their business in an intentional way. Williamson, Inc. /Power Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Dr., Suite 630, Franklin. Parking 4000 Rush Street. 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Additional meeting time: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Information

JULY 9

Big Band Dances

Centennial Park Event Shelter. Band starts preforming at 7:30 p.m. with a free dance lesson. Music City Big Band (Swing). Additional dates: July 16 (Swing), July 23 (Foxtrot) and July 30 (Foxtrot). Free and open for all ages. Information