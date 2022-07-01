July 4 celebrations across Middle Tennessee

VOL. 46 | NO. 26 | Friday, July 1, 2022

A sampling of Independence Day events around Middle Tennessee, each featuring fireworks and other fun for families.

Brentwood

Where: Eddy Arnold Amphitheater in Crockett Park, 1500 Volunteer Parkway, Brentwood, 37027

When: Monday, July 4, 7-10 p.m.

What: The Smoking Section Band will play big band, disco and jazz music. More than a dozen notable food trucks, including Zanders Wood Fired Pizza, Hoss’s Loaded Burgers, Blue Monkey Shaved Ice and more, will be on-site. Bring chairs or a blanket.

Fireworks: 9 p.m.

Admission: Free

Information

Clarksville

Where: Liberty Park, 1188 Cumberland Drive, Clarksville, 37040

When: Sunday, July 3, 5-9:30 p.m.

What: Food, live music and family friendly activities followed by Clarksville’s largest fireworks display at Liberty Park on the banks of the Cumberland. Seating is available throughout Liberty Park, and the concerts will take place on the Great Lawn of the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. Off-site event parking will be available and shuttles will run to and from Liberty Park throughout the event.

Fireworks: Approximately 9 p.m.

Admission: Free

Information

Columbia

Where: Maury County Parks & Recreation, 1018 Maury County Park Drive

When: Monday, July 4, p.m.

What: Viewers can hear music synchronized to the show by tuning to 87.9 FM.

Fireworks: 9 p.m.

Information

Cookeville

Where: Putnam County Fairgrounds, 155 Fairground St, Cookeville, 38501

When: Monday, July 4, 5-9:30 p.m. (Gates open at 4 p.m.)

What: Cookeville’s Independence Day celebration begins at 10 a.m. with a children’s bicycle, wagon and/or scooter parade around the Putnam County Courthouse, followed by a program honoring veterans at 10:30 a.m. on the south steps of the courthouse.

The Star-Spangled Concert begins at 5 p.m. with The Smoky Nights, followed by Jake Hoot at 6 p.m., and Resurrection – A Journey Tribute capping off the live music starting at 7:30 p.m.

Fireworks: 9:05 p.m. (with soundtrack synchronized on Lite Rock 95-9, 96-9 Highway 111 Country, Rock 93.7, 106.9 Kicks Country and News Talk 94.1/AM 1600.)

Admission: Free

Information

Fairview

Where: Fairview City Hall, 7100 City Center Circle, Fairview, 37062

When: Sunday, July 3. Gates open at 2 p.m.

What: Live music, food trucks and child-friendly activities highlight Fairview’s celebration. Performers include Kolby Oakley, Brandon Davis and Rubiks Groove, filling the day with a blend of country, pop, rock and hip-hop from the ’80s and ’90s.

Fireworks: 9 p.m.

Admission: Free

Information

Ft. Campbell

Where: Division Parade Field, Desert Storm Avenue, Fort Campbell, Kentucky 42223

When: Monday, July 4, 1 p.m.

What: Fort Campbell’s event features live music, including a performance from Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band, plus fireworks and a carnival.

Starting at 5 p.m., the BOSS program will be grilling and selling hamburgers and hot dogs with chips and a drink in the Division Parade Field parking lot.

1 p.m.: Carnival and Concessions

6 p.m.: Welcome, invocation, presentation of the colors, national anthem, salute to the nation (50-gun salute), retiring of the colors, Division Band performs.

6:55 p.m.: Command Remarks

7 p.m.: Stolen Silver performs

8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.: Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band performs

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.

Admission: Free. (Non-Military ID card holders will need to enter post through Gates 4 or 7. Be prepared with your vehicle registration, proof of insurance and a valid photo ID for each person in the vehicle (age 16 and older). All vehicles entering the post are subject to be searched.)

Information

Franklin

Where: The Park at Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin 37064

When: Monday, July 4, 6-9 p.m. (Gates open at 5 p.m.)

What: Friends of Franklin Parks hosts the community in the Tractor Supply Co. Arena featuring music, concessions for purchase, beer tents and a children’s area featuring family games from Games-2-Go and crafts to enjoy leading up to the fireworks show. The band Mixtape begins the live music at 6 p.m. Food available for purchase from Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant, Smokey Dawggs Hot Dog, Tasty J’s, Chick N’ Cones, Padrino’s Pops and Music City Kettle Corn. Waters, soft drinks and adult beverages from Lipman also will be available.

Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets to view the show. No outside coolers allowed in the TSC Arena and paddocks.

Fireworks: Approximately 9 p.m.

Admission: Free

Information

Gallatin

Where: Triple Creek Park,

When: Monday, July 4, 3 p.m.

What: Gallatin Fire Department bubble mountain, food trucks and other assorted vendors, DJ and inflatables

Fireworks: Dusk

Admission: Free

Information

Goodlettsville

Where: Moss-Wright Park, 745 Caldwell Dr, Goodlettsville, 37072

When: Monday, July 4, 4 p.m.

What: A children’s play zone will feature inflatables, games and fireman’s foam. Wristbands are free this year thanks to sponsor Micah Phillips from Benchmark Realty. Families are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket and chairs and enjoy food from vendors before the fireworks display begins.

Food vendors include Bob’s Fish Fry, Barbours Funnel Cakes, TN Subs, Linda’s Perfect Platters, Big Poppa Corn, Kona Ice of North Nashville, Moosic City Ice Cream, Goodlettsville Youth Baseball All-Stars, E&E Boba Bubble Teas and Roasted Coconut.

Fireworks: Approximately 9 p.m.

Admission: Free

Information

Hendersonville

Where: Drakes Creek Park, 120 E. Main Street, Hendersonville, 37075

When: Sunday, July 3, 5-10 p.m.

What: Freedom Festival is Sumner County’s largest Independence Day celebration. Anchored in the center of Hendersonville, Drakes Creek Park offers expansive views of the Firework show along with hosting numerous vendors, providing fun, food and nonstop activities. The Hendersonville Has Talent finale will kick off the entertainment, followed by live music with Timothy James, Connor McCutcheon and Guilty Pleasures. With dozens of merchant vendors showcasing their goods and a variety of food vendors tempting your taste buds, we’re sure you’ll find something to satisfy your appetite.

Fireworks: 9 p.m.

Admission: Free

Information

La Vergne

Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, La Vergne, 37086

When: Monday, July 4, 6 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

What: Fireworks, live music featuring Phoenix Rising, food vendors and other fun activities for families. Families are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs, as well as their own picnic dinners. Visitors may also dine from a selection of food vendors that will be on-site, including Biggins BBQ, Heavenly Foods, McKinney Hotdogs, Sweet E Treats and Creations and Mr. Kool’s Kool Treats.

Fireworks: Dusk

Admission: Free

Information

Lebanon

Where: James E. Ward Ag Center, 945 E. Baddour Parkway

When: Monday, July 4, p.m.

What: Food, flag display, live entertainment (Tresa Street Band, 3-6 p.m.), classic cars and motorcycle exhibits

Fireworks: 9 p.m.

Admission: Free

Information

Murfreesboro

Where: The Fountains at Gateway, 1500 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro, 37129

When: Monday, July 4, 4 p.m.

What: The 2022 Celebration Under the Stars powered by Middle Tennessee Electric will feature food trucks, music and family activities. “The Pilots” will take the stage at 7 p.m. playing favorite tunes from several decades. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for picnicking on the grass. For safety purposes, pets, alcoholic beverages, cooking grills and personal fireworks or sparklers are not permitted.

Fireworks: Approximately 9 p.m.

Admission: Free

Information

Nashville

Where: Downtown Nashville, along First Avenue and Broadway

When: Sunday, July 3, Monday, July 4

What: Nashville’s Let Freedom Sing! Music City promises to be one of the largest 4th of July celebrations in the Southeast, with events and live music (Old Dominion, Gramps Morgan, Cassadee Pope, Levi Hummon and more) scattered throughout downtown the entire weekend, culminating with what organizers call the largest fireworks display in Nashville’s history, synchronized to a performance from the Nashville Symphony.

Fireworks: 9:29 p.m. Monday, livestreamed

Admission: Free

Information: www.visitmusiccity.com/july4th

Springfield

Where: Robertson County Fairgrounds

When: Sunday, July 3, 3 p.m.

What: Springfield’s Freedom Fest, presented by Grace Baptist Church. Carnival rides, inflatables, youth games and activities, vendors, food trucks and more.

Fireworks: 9 p.m.

Information

Smyrna

Where: Lee Victory Recreation Park, 110 Sam Ridley Parkway E.

When: July 1, 5 p.m.

What: Food vendors, games, children’s activities and live music featuring Nashville Hitmen.

Fireworks: Following presentation of colors at 8:45 p.m.

Admission: Free

Information

Tullahoma

Where: Grider Stadium / Mathis Field, 216 Big Springs Avenue

When: Sunday, July 3, Event starts at 3 p.m.

What: Live music from Sixwire and Vinyl Radio, along with games and more.

Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.

Admission: Free

Information