VOL. 46 | NO. 26 | Friday, July 1, 2022
July 4 celebrations across Middle Tennessee
Updated 9:00PM
A sampling of Independence Day events around Middle Tennessee, each featuring fireworks and other fun for families.
Brentwood
Where: Eddy Arnold Amphitheater in Crockett Park, 1500 Volunteer Parkway, Brentwood, 37027
When: Monday, July 4, 7-10 p.m.
What: The Smoking Section Band will play big band, disco and jazz music. More than a dozen notable food trucks, including Zanders Wood Fired Pizza, Hoss’s Loaded Burgers, Blue Monkey Shaved Ice and more, will be on-site. Bring chairs or a blanket.
Fireworks: 9 p.m.
Admission: Free
Information
Clarksville
Where: Liberty Park, 1188 Cumberland Drive, Clarksville, 37040
When: Sunday, July 3, 5-9:30 p.m.
What: Food, live music and family friendly activities followed by Clarksville’s largest fireworks display at Liberty Park on the banks of the Cumberland. Seating is available throughout Liberty Park, and the concerts will take place on the Great Lawn of the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. Off-site event parking will be available and shuttles will run to and from Liberty Park throughout the event.
Fireworks: Approximately 9 p.m.
Admission: Free
Information
Columbia
Where: Maury County Parks & Recreation, 1018 Maury County Park Drive
When: Monday, July 4, p.m.
What: Viewers can hear music synchronized to the show by tuning to 87.9 FM.
Fireworks: 9 p.m.
Information
Cookeville
Where: Putnam County Fairgrounds, 155 Fairground St, Cookeville, 38501
When: Monday, July 4, 5-9:30 p.m. (Gates open at 4 p.m.)
What: Cookeville’s Independence Day celebration begins at 10 a.m. with a children’s bicycle, wagon and/or scooter parade around the Putnam County Courthouse, followed by a program honoring veterans at 10:30 a.m. on the south steps of the courthouse.
The Star-Spangled Concert begins at 5 p.m. with The Smoky Nights, followed by Jake Hoot at 6 p.m., and Resurrection – A Journey Tribute capping off the live music starting at 7:30 p.m.
Fireworks: 9:05 p.m. (with soundtrack synchronized on Lite Rock 95-9, 96-9 Highway 111 Country, Rock 93.7, 106.9 Kicks Country and News Talk 94.1/AM 1600.)
Admission: Free
Information
Fairview
Where: Fairview City Hall, 7100 City Center Circle, Fairview, 37062
When: Sunday, July 3. Gates open at 2 p.m.
What: Live music, food trucks and child-friendly activities highlight Fairview’s celebration. Performers include Kolby Oakley, Brandon Davis and Rubiks Groove, filling the day with a blend of country, pop, rock and hip-hop from the ’80s and ’90s.
Fireworks: 9 p.m.
Admission: Free
Information
Ft. Campbell
Where: Division Parade Field, Desert Storm Avenue, Fort Campbell, Kentucky 42223
When: Monday, July 4, 1 p.m.
What: Fort Campbell’s event features live music, including a performance from Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band, plus fireworks and a carnival.
Starting at 5 p.m., the BOSS program will be grilling and selling hamburgers and hot dogs with chips and a drink in the Division Parade Field parking lot.
1 p.m.: Carnival and Concessions
6 p.m.: Welcome, invocation, presentation of the colors, national anthem, salute to the nation (50-gun salute), retiring of the colors, Division Band performs.
6:55 p.m.: Command Remarks
7 p.m.: Stolen Silver performs
8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.: Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band performs
Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.
Admission: Free. (Non-Military ID card holders will need to enter post through Gates 4 or 7. Be prepared with your vehicle registration, proof of insurance and a valid photo ID for each person in the vehicle (age 16 and older). All vehicles entering the post are subject to be searched.)
Information
Franklin
Where: The Park at Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin 37064
When: Monday, July 4, 6-9 p.m. (Gates open at 5 p.m.)
What: Friends of Franklin Parks hosts the community in the Tractor Supply Co. Arena featuring music, concessions for purchase, beer tents and a children’s area featuring family games from Games-2-Go and crafts to enjoy leading up to the fireworks show. The band Mixtape begins the live music at 6 p.m. Food available for purchase from Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant, Smokey Dawggs Hot Dog, Tasty J’s, Chick N’ Cones, Padrino’s Pops and Music City Kettle Corn. Waters, soft drinks and adult beverages from Lipman also will be available.
Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets to view the show. No outside coolers allowed in the TSC Arena and paddocks.
Fireworks: Approximately 9 p.m.
Admission: Free
Information
Gallatin
Where: Triple Creek Park,
When: Monday, July 4, 3 p.m.
What: Gallatin Fire Department bubble mountain, food trucks and other assorted vendors, DJ and inflatables
Fireworks: Dusk
Admission: Free
Information
Goodlettsville
Where: Moss-Wright Park, 745 Caldwell Dr, Goodlettsville, 37072
When: Monday, July 4, 4 p.m.
What: A children’s play zone will feature inflatables, games and fireman’s foam. Wristbands are free this year thanks to sponsor Micah Phillips from Benchmark Realty. Families are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket and chairs and enjoy food from vendors before the fireworks display begins.
Food vendors include Bob’s Fish Fry, Barbours Funnel Cakes, TN Subs, Linda’s Perfect Platters, Big Poppa Corn, Kona Ice of North Nashville, Moosic City Ice Cream, Goodlettsville Youth Baseball All-Stars, E&E Boba Bubble Teas and Roasted Coconut.
Fireworks: Approximately 9 p.m.
Admission: Free
Information
Hendersonville
Where: Drakes Creek Park, 120 E. Main Street, Hendersonville, 37075
When: Sunday, July 3, 5-10 p.m.
What: Freedom Festival is Sumner County’s largest Independence Day celebration. Anchored in the center of Hendersonville, Drakes Creek Park offers expansive views of the Firework show along with hosting numerous vendors, providing fun, food and nonstop activities. The Hendersonville Has Talent finale will kick off the entertainment, followed by live music with Timothy James, Connor McCutcheon and Guilty Pleasures. With dozens of merchant vendors showcasing their goods and a variety of food vendors tempting your taste buds, we’re sure you’ll find something to satisfy your appetite.
Fireworks: 9 p.m.
Admission: Free
Information
La Vergne
Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, La Vergne, 37086
When: Monday, July 4, 6 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)
What: Fireworks, live music featuring Phoenix Rising, food vendors and other fun activities for families. Families are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs, as well as their own picnic dinners. Visitors may also dine from a selection of food vendors that will be on-site, including Biggins BBQ, Heavenly Foods, McKinney Hotdogs, Sweet E Treats and Creations and Mr. Kool’s Kool Treats.
Fireworks: Dusk
Admission: Free
Information
Lebanon
Where: James E. Ward Ag Center, 945 E. Baddour Parkway
When: Monday, July 4, p.m.
What: Food, flag display, live entertainment (Tresa Street Band, 3-6 p.m.), classic cars and motorcycle exhibits
Fireworks: 9 p.m.
Admission: Free
Information
Murfreesboro
Where: The Fountains at Gateway, 1500 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro, 37129
When: Monday, July 4, 4 p.m.
What: The 2022 Celebration Under the Stars powered by Middle Tennessee Electric will feature food trucks, music and family activities. “The Pilots” will take the stage at 7 p.m. playing favorite tunes from several decades. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for picnicking on the grass. For safety purposes, pets, alcoholic beverages, cooking grills and personal fireworks or sparklers are not permitted.
Fireworks: Approximately 9 p.m.
Admission: Free
Information
Nashville
Where: Downtown Nashville, along First Avenue and Broadway
When: Sunday, July 3, Monday, July 4
What: Nashville’s Let Freedom Sing! Music City promises to be one of the largest 4th of July celebrations in the Southeast, with events and live music (Old Dominion, Gramps Morgan, Cassadee Pope, Levi Hummon and more) scattered throughout downtown the entire weekend, culminating with what organizers call the largest fireworks display in Nashville’s history, synchronized to a performance from the Nashville Symphony.
Fireworks: 9:29 p.m. Monday, livestreamed
Admission: Free
Information: www.visitmusiccity.com/july4th
Springfield
Where: Robertson County Fairgrounds
When: Sunday, July 3, 3 p.m.
What: Springfield’s Freedom Fest, presented by Grace Baptist Church. Carnival rides, inflatables, youth games and activities, vendors, food trucks and more.
Fireworks: 9 p.m.
Information
Smyrna
Where: Lee Victory Recreation Park, 110 Sam Ridley Parkway E.
When: July 1, 5 p.m.
What: Food vendors, games, children’s activities and live music featuring Nashville Hitmen.
Fireworks: Following presentation of colors at 8:45 p.m.
Admission: Free
Information
Tullahoma
Where: Grider Stadium / Mathis Field, 216 Big Springs Avenue
When: Sunday, July 3, Event starts at 3 p.m.
What: Live music from Sixwire and Vinyl Radio, along with games and more.
Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.
Admission: Free
Information