Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 24, 2022

Tennessee opens new lodge at Paris Landing State Park

Updated 7:12AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

BUCHANAN (AP) — Tennessee officials have opened a new lodge at Paris Landing State Park that features 91 guest rooms.

The state Department of Environment and Conservation says officials on Monday opened the new facility that also has indoor and outdoor dining and conference spaces.

The lodge includes fire pits, reading nooks and living room areas. The rooms include several types of suites, all with views of Kentucky Lake.

Paris Landing State Park features 841 acres on the widest park of the lake, offering opportunities for water sports. It has an 18-hole golf course, 10 three-bedroom cabins, a campground with 45 sites with water and electric service and 18 primitive campsites.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0