Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 24, 2022

Wall Street ends mixed after a day of wavering up and down

The Associated Press

Updated 3:12PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks ended mixed after a day of wavering between gains and losses Monday as the market cools off following a rare winning week.

The S&P 500 edged 0.3% lower, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2% and the Nasdaq fell 0.8%. Small-company stocks rose.

Declines in technology and communication stocks, and in several big retailers and travel-related companies weighed on the market.

Those losses checked gains in energy stocks and elsewhere. Treasury yields rose.

Stocks closed out last week with solid gains and the S&P 500 had its best day in two years on Friday.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0