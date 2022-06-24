Wall Street ends mixed after a day of wavering up and down

VOL. 46 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 24, 2022

Stocks ended mixed after a day of wavering between gains and losses Monday as the market cools off following a rare winning week.

The S&P 500 edged 0.3% lower, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2% and the Nasdaq fell 0.8%. Small-company stocks rose.

Declines in technology and communication stocks, and in several big retailers and travel-related companies weighed on the market.

Those losses checked gains in energy stocks and elsewhere. Treasury yields rose.

Stocks closed out last week with solid gains and the S&P 500 had its best day in two years on Friday.