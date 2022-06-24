Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 24, 2022

Applicants sought for vacant judicial seat in Tennessee

NASHVILLE (AP) — Licensed attorneys may apply for a vacant criminal court judge seat in Knox County.

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission is accepting applications for the position vacated by Kyle A. Hixson, who was appointed to the Court of Criminal Appeals.

Qualified applicants have to be at least 30 years old, residents of Tennessee for five years and residents of the 6th Judicial District.

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission Application is available at www.tncourts.gov and must be submitted by noon CDT July 7.

A public hearing will be held at 9 a.m. Aug. 2 to interview the candidates.

