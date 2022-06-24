Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 24, 2022

EU leaders endorse Croatia's switch to euro currency

Updated 9:34AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders agreed Friday that Croatia will join the group of countries using the euro, bringing the number of nations sharing the currency to 20 starting in January.

"The euro is the monetary expression of our shared destiny and has been part of our European dream," said EU Council President Charles Michel, who chaired a summit of bloc leaders in Brussels. "Now, the dream comes true for Croatia."

Following talks with EU lawmakers and the European Central Bank, the process will conclude with the expected adoption in July of three legal acts that will enable the switch.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0