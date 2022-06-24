Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 24, 2022

Wall Street shakes off a midday stumble and ends higher

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks shook off a midday slump and ended higher, keeping major indexes on track for weekly gains.

Trading was wobbly throughout the day as investors remained focused on another day of testimony before Congress by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The S&P 500 rose 1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.6% and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%.

Powell reaffirmed the central bank's goal of "keeping inflation expectations well and truly anchored" as the Fed tries to rein in surging prices.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates, fell to 3.09%.

